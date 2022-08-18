Desktop Virtualization Market to Reach $28.3 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 9.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The increase in need to increase employee efficiency and enhanced data security offered by desktop virtualization drive the growth of the global yogurt market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Desktop Virtualization Market by Offering (Solution, Service), by Type (Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI), Desktop-as-a-service (DaaS), Remote Desktop Services (RDS)), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMBs), by Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, Construction & Manufacturing, BFSI, Healthcare, Public Sector, Retail, Education, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". According to the report, the global desktop virtualization industry generated $11.5 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to generate $28.3 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Prime determinants of growth

The increase in need to improve employee efficiency and enhanced data security offered by desktop virtualization drive the growth of the global desktop virtualization market. However, performance and compatibility issues and expensive deployment and sign-up costs of desktop virtualization platforms are hampering the market growth. On the contrary, an increased market for workspace as a service is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the desktop virtualization industry during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Scenario

The outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the global desktop virtualization market. This is due to the dramatically increased digital penetration during the period of the global lockdown and stringent social distancing policies, which fueled the demand for remote operational tools such as desktop virtualization tools.

The demand for virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) has grown by over 70% during the period. Many businesses and their employees adopted remote working and work-from-home culture, which in turn, fueled the adoption of desktop virtualization tools during the period.

Moreover, with the outbreak of COVID-19, businesses have been forced to increase their online presence. This improved the reliance on digital solutions more than ever before.

Desktop virtualization tools supported small businesses in maintaining their business operations as normal during the pandemic. Also, the growing demand for cloud services and the lower availability of skilled employees during the period drove the demand for desktop virtualization.

The solution segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on offering, the solution segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global desktop virtualization market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to the rise in need for IT infrastructure management solutions. However, the service segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the increase in demand for desktop devices in modern business environment.

The virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on type, the virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global desktop virtualization market, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to VDI solutions being cheapto deploy and manage. However, the desktop-as-a-service (DaaS) segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 11.6% from 2022 to 2031, owing to surge in complexity of modern IT and networks.

The large enterprise segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the large enterprise segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global desktop virtualization market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to large scale IT applications of large enterprises. However, the SMBs segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 10.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to increase in technological investments by SMEs.

The IT & telecom segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on enterprise size, the IT & telecom segment accounted for the largest share in 2021, contributing to more than one-fourth of the global desktop virtualization market, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. This is owing to complex IT requirements of the sector. However, the healthcare segment is expected to portray the largest CAGR of 11.7% from 2022 to 2031, owing to the higher security requirements of the sector.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than one-third of the global desktop virtualization industry, owing to the high concentration of specialized VDI vendors in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 11.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is owing to the ongoing digital transformation of the region.

Leading Market Players: -

Amazon Web services, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Datacom Group Ltd.

DXC Technology Company

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

International Business Machine Corporation

Ivanti

Kyndryl Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Nasstar

NetApp

NTT DATA Corporation

Nutanix

Oracle Corporation

Pure storage, Inc.

Softchoice

VMware, Inc.

