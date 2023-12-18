DeskNow names Kari Syrjä as Vice President commercial

REKEN, Germany, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DeskNow (desk-now.com) today announced that the Company has appointed Kari Syrjä as the new Vice President Commercial. In this role he takes over the leading the global expansion of DeskNow, where all sales, marketing and business development functions report to him.

Most recently Mr. Syrjä has been leading Supply chain and product assurance sales at the Det Norske Veritas, DNV, in Nordic countries, where he transformed the sales function, while being as well senior corporate advisor in one of the fastest growing Swedish tech companies, wedonthavetime.org . Mr Syrjä has over 15 years of international IT sales experience from both large corporations and smaller AI scaleups. Before his tenure at DNV, he served two years as a global head of business development at the Swedish stock exchange listed Competitive intelligence Saas company Comintelli inc. modernizing customer acquisition, digital marketing and sales processes.

"We believe that Kari Syrjä is the ideal candidate for DeskNow and will lead us into the next successful chapter," said Marius Jarzyna, Co-Founder and CEO of DeskNow. "We are impressed by his strong track record in customer-centric innovation, business execution and operational sales excellence," adds Pavel Schwindt, CoFounder & Product Owner. "Kari brings exactly what we are missing and has developed sales and marketing teams that have delivered outstanding results throughout his career."

"It's a great honor to join DeskNow as Commercial Vice President to support its global expansion in sales and marketing," said Mr. Syrjä. "In our conversations with management, it has become clear that DeskNow is on the verge of becoming the next Airbnb in the office rental sector, allowing anyone to work from anywhere, whenever they want. I appreciate the freedom of location made possible by the DeskNow platform, which makes the company unique. DeskNow is capitalizing on a global growth wave to drive innovation and expand its ecosystem on its existing platform and customer base. I look forward to working with our global teams to improve buying experiences and increase the profitability and productivity of office owners, coworking spaces, hotels and businesses. We are focused on accelerating our marketplaces and helping businesses grow sustainably and efficiently. My focus is on executing DeskNow's international growth strategy and maximizing long-term value for our customers and partners worldwide."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301330/DeskNow_Logo.jpg