DeskIn Redefines Remote Creation: Powering Borderless Design & Video Production in the AI Era

SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As hybrid work and global collaboration become the norm, creative teams face mounting friction when working remotely. Traditional remote solutions have consistently fallen short. Developed by Singapore-based Zuler Technology, DeskIn creates a professional-grade remote creation environment built specifically for modern creative workflows.

Eight Core Technologies Designed for Creative Professionals

1. True Colour 4:4:4 Visual Transmission

Lossless colour transmission to meet the demands of professional needs.

2. Ultra-Smooth, Low-Latency Control

Remote input latency below 40ms delivers immediate feedback and fluid control.

3. Seamless Cross-Platform Connectivity

Connect effortlessly across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices.

4. Adaptive Quality and Frame-Rate Optimisation

DeskIn dynamically adjusts resolution (up to 4K) and frame rate (up to 240FPS) based on task requirements.

5. Integrated Real-Time Collaboration Features

Built-in screen annotation, synchronised cursors, voice calls, and text chat enable immediate and effective review experience.

6. Comprehensive Professional Peripheral Support

Compatible with Wacom tablets, professional microphones, and cameras.

7. Intelligent Screen Management

Screen Extension: Turn other devices into second displays for your computer to expand your workspace.

Turn other devices into second displays for your computer to expand your workspace. Screen Mirroring: Support for one-to-one or one-to-many mirroring for flexible content sharing.

Support for one-to-one or one-to-many mirroring for flexible content sharing. Virtual Multi-Screen Deployment: Create up to three virtual extended screens for the remote (controlled) devices–even if it has only a single physical monitor.

Create up to three virtual extended screens for the remote (controlled) devices–even if it has only a single physical monitor. Multi-Screen Viewing and Layout Management: View multiple remote screens simultaneously as independent windows (e.g., Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Figma).

8. Lossless High-Speed File Transfer

Cross-system batch file transfers at up to 12MBs in original formats: no compression, no conversion, no quality loss.

Together, these capabilities allow DeskIn to deliver a fully integrated, high-performance, and location-independent collaboration engine for designers, video editors, animators, and cross-media creative teams.

Eight Creative Scenarios: Unleashing Productivity Anywhere

Professions Scenarios 1. Web/UI/UX Designers Conduct live design reviews with remote clients or teams, or continue working

on a company iMac from a personal Windows PC at home. 2. Photographers & Retouchers Select and edit massive RAW photo libraries stored on a home NAS while traveling, or collaborate remotely on Photoshop retouching. 3. Industrial Designers Collaborate remotely on high-precision CAD models and CMF (Colour, Material,

Finish) reviews for products like automobiles or consumer electronics. 4. Dental & Medical Digital Designers Dentists collaborate remotely with laboratories to adjust 3D dental crowns or

aligners, requiring precise visualisation of model details and colour accuracy. 5. Architectural & Interior Designer Presenting renderings or BIM models to clients; modify drawings on-site by

remotely connecting to office workstations. 6. Game & Animation Artists Collaborate remotely on game concept art, 3D character modeling, and

animation, or connect from home to studio render farms. 7. Video Editors Using a lightweight laptop while traveling to remotely connect to home or office

editing workstations and work on 4K timelines. 8. Film Colourists Operating studio-based DaVinci Resolve systems remotely from home for

colour grading and VFX collaboration.

DeskIn's Security: Built for Professional and Enterprise Trust

DeskIn is built on a multi-layered security framework, featuring flexible access controls with 2FA and whitelists, comprehensive end-to-end AES-256 encryption, and granular session permissions. Every connection requires host approval, ensuring operational integrity. DeskIn is certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 9001, with Enterprise editions offering advanced, integrable network policies designed to support corporate security requirements.

From now until January 31, 2026, purchase DeskIn's "Performance Edition" and use code [UKKICK26] to enjoy 30% off the annual plan, at only US$11.66/month (estimated £9.25/month*). Visit DeskIn's official website (https://deskin.io) today and unlock unlimited creative potential.

*Estimated price based on January 2026 exchange rates.

Conclusion: How DeskIn Redefines the Boundaries of Creative Collaboration

DeskIn's intelligent creative engine is the foundation of this shift. DeskIn's mission remains clear: to empower every creative professional, anywhere and on any device, with unrestricted access to the tools, resources, and environment they need to create freely.

To empower the mobile creative lifestyle, DeskIn has partnered with Nexstand to give away 30 Nexstand K1 and K2 Laptop Stands. By combining DeskIn's high-performance remote access with Nexstand's portable, foldable design, creatives can transform any location into an ergonomic workstation without compromising comfort.

Media contact:

Name: Wyncy Tan

Title: Marketing Lead

Company: Zuler Technology Pte. Ltd.

Email: support@deskin.io