DeskIn Redefines Remote Creation: Powering Borderless Design & Video Production in the AI Era
15 Jan, 2026, 10:00 GMT
SINGAPORE, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As hybrid work and global collaboration become the norm, creative teams face mounting friction when working remotely. Traditional remote solutions have consistently fallen short. Developed by Singapore-based Zuler Technology, DeskIn creates a professional-grade remote creation environment built specifically for modern creative workflows.
Eight Core Technologies Designed for Creative Professionals
1. True Colour 4:4:4 Visual Transmission
Lossless colour transmission to meet the demands of professional needs.
2. Ultra-Smooth, Low-Latency Control
Remote input latency below 40ms delivers immediate feedback and fluid control.
3. Seamless Cross-Platform Connectivity
Connect effortlessly across Windows, macOS, iOS, and Android devices.
4. Adaptive Quality and Frame-Rate Optimisation
DeskIn dynamically adjusts resolution (up to 4K) and frame rate (up to 240FPS) based on task requirements.
5. Integrated Real-Time Collaboration Features
Built-in screen annotation, synchronised cursors, voice calls, and text chat enable immediate and effective review experience.
6. Comprehensive Professional Peripheral Support
Compatible with Wacom tablets, professional microphones, and cameras.
7. Intelligent Screen Management
- Screen Extension: Turn other devices into second displays for your computer to expand your workspace.
- Screen Mirroring: Support for one-to-one or one-to-many mirroring for flexible content sharing.
- Virtual Multi-Screen Deployment: Create up to three virtual extended screens for the remote (controlled) devices–even if it has only a single physical monitor.
- Multi-Screen Viewing and Layout Management: View multiple remote screens simultaneously as independent windows (e.g., Photoshop, Premiere Pro, Figma).
8. Lossless High-Speed File Transfer
Cross-system batch file transfers at up to 12MBs in original formats: no compression, no conversion, no quality loss.
Together, these capabilities allow DeskIn to deliver a fully integrated, high-performance, and location-independent collaboration engine for designers, video editors, animators, and cross-media creative teams.
Eight Creative Scenarios: Unleashing Productivity Anywhere
DeskIn's Security: Built for Professional and Enterprise Trust
DeskIn is built on a multi-layered security framework, featuring flexible access controls with 2FA and whitelists, comprehensive end-to-end AES-256 encryption, and granular session permissions. Every connection requires host approval, ensuring operational integrity. DeskIn is certified to ISO 27001 and ISO 9001, with Enterprise editions offering advanced, integrable network policies designed to support corporate security requirements.
From now until January 31, 2026, purchase DeskIn's "Performance Edition" and use code [UKKICK26] to enjoy 30% off the annual plan, at only US$11.66/month (estimated £9.25/month*). Visit DeskIn's official website (https://deskin.io) today and unlock unlimited creative potential.
*Estimated price based on January 2026 exchange rates.
Conclusion: How DeskIn Redefines the Boundaries of Creative Collaboration
DeskIn's intelligent creative engine is the foundation of this shift. DeskIn's mission remains clear: to empower every creative professional, anywhere and on any device, with unrestricted access to the tools, resources, and environment they need to create freely.
To empower the mobile creative lifestyle, DeskIn has partnered with Nexstand to give away 30 Nexstand K1 and K2 Laptop Stands. By combining DeskIn's high-performance remote access with Nexstand's portable, foldable design, creatives can transform any location into an ergonomic workstation without compromising comfort.
Media contact:
Name: Wyncy Tan
Title: Marketing Lead
Company: Zuler Technology Pte. Ltd.
Email: support@deskin.io
