DeskIn Redefines Remote Access for Families: One-Click Tech Support for Kids, Partners, and Parents from Anywhere

SINGAPORE, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeskIn, the flagship remote access software from Zuler Technology Pte. Ltd, is designed to make everyday family support simple, secure, and stress-free.

DeskIn helps families remotely: from troubleshooting seniors' phones to sharing screens, tutoring homework, and managing kids' device usage.

For families living apart, helping loved ones with technology can be frustrating. Traditional remote access tools often suffer from pixelated screens, complicated set ups, and laggy controls making tasks like tutoring children, sharing photos, or guiding parents with technology feel frustrating rather than meaningful. With a single click, DeskIn turns any device into a smooth, intuitive bridge for seamless family support across distances.

Key Scenarios for Families

Elderly Tech Support : Guide parents through device issues with clear visuals, remote control, and voice chat.

: Guide parents through device issues with clear visuals, remote control, and voice chat. Screen Sharing App : Browse photo albums or watch videos together in high definition, as if you are side-by-side.

: Browse photo albums or watch videos together in high definition, as if you are side-by-side. Remote Learning and Tutoring : Help with kid's homework or teach new skills through live screen sharing, audio chat, and annotation.

: Help with kid's homework or teach new skills through live screen sharing, audio chat, and annotation. Parental Control: Assist minors in managing screen time and browsing websites.

Assist minors in managing screen time and browsing websites. Repurpose Old Devices: Turn unused phones into security cameras to check in on loved ones or pets.

DeskIn Core Technical Advantages

DeskIn supports cross-platform remote control and delivers a comprehensive, engaging, and secure experience.

Crystal-Clear Visuals : Lossless 4:4:4 color and up to 4K streaming.

: Lossless 4:4:4 color and up to 4K streaming. Real-Time Control : Input under 40ms latency.

: Input under 40ms latency. Root-free Android Control : Operates family Android devices remotely without rooting.

: Operates family Android devices remotely without rooting. Complete Features: Integrated audio calls, screen annotation, high-speed file transfer, and remote camera access.

Secured Remote Access Built for Families

1) Bank-grade Encryption: Utilizes end-to-end AES-256 encryption.

2) Secure Connections: Set up dedicated whitelists and secure passwords for devices.

3) Permission Management: You can control the remote party's access to the camera, microphone, or files at any time.

4) Instant Privacy Protection: One click to enable privacy screen and auto-lock screen to safeguard family privacy.

DeskIn Plan Promotion

Until February 28, 2026, subscribe to any DeskIn personal annual plan with the promo code [FAMILY26] to enjoy a 20% discount.

No matter where you are, let DeskIn bridge care and support for you and your family in one click.

About DeskIn

Installed on over 180 million devices and serving 40 million+ users, DeskIn leverages its proprietary ZeroSync® engine to deliver a superior remote access experience - so anyone can share, create, play, and work seamlessly.

For more information, visit: https://deskin.io/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2891011/image.jpg