Designated As the Official Supplier of the China Pavilion at the World Expo for the Second Time, Arrow Unveiled Its New Product Launch for 2021 World Expo Dubai

BEIJING, April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 13, "ARROW, One of the China's Finest for the World"—Arrow New Product Launch for 2021 World Expo Dubai" was held in Beijing in the innovative form of a live online broadcast with the application of XR virtual technology. It was for the first time that a new product launch in the home furnishing industry was held in such an innovative form with the application of XR virtual technology. It was also the first major product launch event in the Year of the World Expo Dubai after Arrow was awarded as the "designated ceramic sanitary ware supplier for the China Pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai UAE." Through the XR virtual technology, a series of Arrow's new products for the World Expo Dubai were launched including the smart toilets V8-Leo and ultra-clean S6-Relax , the thermostatic showers YAFEI Series, the customized spaces Jiangnan Series, the ceramic tiles of premium customized solid color, and other products. In addition, Arrow's global business strategies and overseas business layout for the next decade were also announced in this event, presenting global consumers a spectacular display of the future smart life.