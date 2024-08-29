Desiccant Dehumidifier Market worth $811.0 million by 2029 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=2593005

Desiccant Dehumidifier Market Report Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2024 $ 605.5 million Estimated Value by 2029 $ 811.0 million Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.0% Market Size Available for 2020–2029 Forecast Period 2024–2029 Forecast Units Value (USD Million/Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Method, Product, Use Case, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World Key Market Challenge Environmental concerns Key Market Opportunities Mounting adoption of desiccant dehumidifiers in drug manufacturing facilities Key Market Drivers Growing demand for dehumidification systems in industrial and commercial sectors



The EV battery manufacturing segment is expected to witness highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Lithium-ion batteries used for the production of EVs are very susceptible to moisture. Components, such as electrolytes and anode materials, react with moisture and may reduce battery performance, leading to its shortening of life or even safety problems. Desiccant dehumidifiers maintain ultra-low humidity levels, normally below 1% RH, in the production environment to make sure that all materials are kept dry and contaminant-free. In general, EV battery assembly is always located inside dedicated dry rooms, in which humidity level is highly controlled to avoid moisture ingress. Desiccant dehumidifiers are particularly adapted to such applications due to their ability to reach and maintain such very low levels of humidity demanded by safe and efficient battery assembly.

Industrial end user segment is expected to largest market share in the desiccant dehumidifier market during the forecast period.

Desiccant dehumidification creates a controlled humidity environment that is essential for the industrial sectors of pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, electronics, and chemicals, among others. Dehumidifiers with desiccants are applied in these industries as typical tools to maintain low humidity levels, important for product quality assurance, moisture leakage, or even safety matters. Besides preservation in museums and archives, the implementation of desiccant dehumidifiers is concerned with the protection of products or raw materials from many industry branches dealing with hygroscopic materials—those materials that change volume by absorbing moisture from the air.

Food and pharmaceutical segment are expected to hold second largest market share in the desiccant dehumidifier market during the forecast period.

The food industry relies on controlled humidity environments to prevent microbial growth, mold, and spoilage during processing and storage. For example, moisture sensitivity is very high in dry food products, powdered ingredients, and confectioneries so that their quality is to be guaranteed; therefore, low humidity is essential. Moreover, both food and pharma industries are strictly regulated to prevent any threat to product safety and quality. The FDA guidelines for Pharmaceuticals and food safety standards like HACCP demand strict control over environmental conditions, including levels of humidity. Hence, control of environmental conditions is very critical in the facilitation of prevention of contamination, spoilage, and degradation of products. This makes desiccant dehumidifiers important in maintaining low levels of humidity in the required environments.

North America is expected to largest market share in the desiccant dehumidifier market during the forecast period.

North America has witnessed significant growth in the desiccant dehumidifier industry and is one of the most significant regions with respect to adopting dehumidifiers. The US and Canada are among the major markets for dehumidifiers due to the presence of large-scale food & beverage, electronics & semiconductor, and hospitality industries. Majorly the US has a well-developed industry with manufacturing, food processing, and the pharmaceutical and electronic industries. All these industries need controlled levels of humidity for the protection or creation of their products. Desiccant dehumidifiers contribute greatly to such settings by efficiently controlling moisture, especially where low humidity is required.

Key Players

Leading players in the desiccant dehumidifier companies include Bry-Air (India), Munters (Sweden), Condair Group (Switzerland), Cotes (Denmark), Seibu Giken DST (sweden), Trotec Laser GmbH. (Austria), DehuTech AB (Sweden), Fisen Corporation (US), KAESER KOMPRESSOREN (Germany), and Atlas Copco AB (Sweden). PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US), Airwatergreen (Sweden), Sunpentown Inc. (California), SPX FLOW (US), Quincy Compressor (US), Desiccant Technologies Group (Vilnius), Fisair (Spain), Shanghai Rotorcomp Screw Compressor Co., Ltd. (China), ZEKS Compressed Air Solutions (US), Sullair, LLC (US), NiGen International L.L.C. (US), Innovative Air Technologies. (US), STULZ Air Technology Systems, Inc. (US), Dantherm Group A/S (Denmark), De' Longhi Appliances S.r.l. (Italy), Meaco (UK), PT Denusa Sejahtera (Indonesia), Therma-Stor (US), HuTek(Asia) Company Ltd. (Thailand), Andrews Sykes Group (UK), Ebac Industrial Products Ltd (US), Ecor Pro (Netherlands), Trane Technologies plc (US), FläktGroup (US), NovelAire Technologies LLC (US), and Humiscope (Australia) are few other key companies operating in the desiccant dehumidifier market.

