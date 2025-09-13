Desay SV Shines at IAA Mobility with "In Europe, with Europe, for All" Concept

Desay SV presented a comprehensive portfolio of intelligent automotive solutions and products. The booth showcased the 5th Generation Intelligent Cabin Platform G10PH, full-stack ADAS solutions, and other body domain innovations such as a 5G Smart Antenna and UWB Digital Key. A highlight was the demo vehicle equipped with Desay SV's full-stack ADAS solutions, which allowed attendees to experience the technologies firsthand. Test-drive participants were impressed by the vehicle's performance, noting that it aligned well with the local driving style in Germany and delivered a smooth, comfortable ride. The exhibition attracted numerous visitors and sparked lively discussions and engagement.

Open for Collaboration, Co-Driving the Mobility Evolution

Openness is highly emphasized during the 2025 IAA Mobility. Through collaborations, Desay SV strengthens its capabilities across the value chain and believes that such partnerships foster joint innovation and co-create ecosystems, accelerating industry transformation.

Edgar Yang, Desay SV Executive Vice President, reinforced the importance of ecosystem building in shaping the future automotive industry. In a panel discussion with industry leaders, he pointed to the transformation toward software-defined vehicles (SDV) and even AI-defined vehicles (AIDV), and stressed that Desay SV seeks to integrate deeply into the European industry ecosystem. "We are not challengers. We want to stay, take root, and grow with the European industry ecosystem," he noted.

Zhiliang He, Desay SV Executive Vice President, shared insights into AI development trends and highlighted the company's successful applications of AI in product design, R&D, and manufacturing. He noted that while opportunities for deploying AI in vehicles remain significant, challenges persist, and he emphasized that openness and collaboration are essential to creating safe, delightful, and sustainable mobility solutions with European partners.

Desay SV has already established a solid presence in Europe, with operations spanning R&D, manufacturing, and services across five countries: Germany, Spain, Czechia, Sweden, and France. Building on its strong capabilities, proven experience, and commitment to open collaboration, the company is well-positioned to make lasting contributions to the European automotive industry and drive sustainable mobility forward together with its partners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772368/Desay_SV_IAA_Mobility_2025.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772369/Desay_SV_ADAS_Solution.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772370/Desay_SV_IAA_Mobility_2025_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2772371/Desay_SV_IAA_Mobility_2025_2.jpg