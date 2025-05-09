Desay Battery brings innovative energy storage solutions to the smarter E Europe 2025, signs key cooperation agreements with TÜV Rheinland and DOS

HUIZHOU, China, May 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Desay Battery, a global leading energy storage solution provider, showcased its innovations at The Smarter E Europe 2025 exhibition in Germany, Europe's largest energy industry exhibition alliance, which took place from May 7 to 9 in Munich.

During the event, Desay Battery launched its new UPS 2.0 battery. This innovative solution is tailored for data center operators, IT departments of large enterprises, network and communications service providers, and more. Compatibility with existing systems and adherence to stringent safety and environmental protection standards highlight its versatility. The UPS 2.0 features a single lithium-ion cabinet that supports 300kVA and is designed for a lifespan of up to 15 years, effectively reducing project costs. Additionally, the intelligent monitoring system enables real-time tracking of battery status and predictive maintenance, while active safety management is enhanced through optional early fire detection and access to a cloud-based security network management platform.

Following the UPS 2.0 launch, Desay Battery signed a strategic agreement with TÜV Rheinland to accelerate European market expansion, covering EU certification for UPS 2.0 (49kWh, 8C) and its 5MWh energy storage container. The company also established a 2GW partnership framework with DOS Primärenergie Sonne GmbH (DOS), enhancing renewable energy collaboration across Middle Eastern and Latin American markets. These collaborations strengthen Desay's global energy storage supply chain position while creating a replicable model for Gulf countries' energy transition. The strategic moves underscore Desay's commitment to international market development and sustainable energy solutions through technological innovation and cross-border partnerships.

Moreover, Desay Battery features a range of standout products at smarter E Europe 2025, including high-performance lithium-ion cells (DLP-100, DLP-280, DLP-314), the DSP-60 sodium-ion battery, and modular energy storage systems with 100Ah and 280Ah lithium modules. More highlights are the Lumos 215kWh and 344kWh C38I DC ESS energy storage cabinets, 10-25kWh LV Residential ESS, 21kWh HV DCDC Residential ESS (280Ah), and the Vita 5MWh Utility ESS liquid-cooled container storage system along with UPS battery cabinets.

Recently, Desay Battery was included in the BloombergNEF Energy Storage Tier 1 List for Q2 2025. Looking ahead, Desay Battery plans to further expand its presence in the global energy storage market and continue to invest in R&D to meet the growing demand for clean energy.

