Desalination Pumps Market to Reach $1194.8 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 10.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Desalination Pumps Market by Product Type (Centrifugal Pumps, Positive Displacement Pumps, Vertical Pumps and Others), and Application (Pre-treatment, Water Intake, In-Process and Water Withdrawal): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the desalination pumps market was valued at $517.9 million in 2023, and is estimated to reach $1, 194.8 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

Desalination pumps play an important role in the process of removing salt and impurities from seawater or brackish water to produce fresh water for various purposes. These pumps are essential components of desalination plants, as they are responsible for tasks such as drawing water, creating high pressure for reverse osmosis, maintaining water flow throughout different stages, and improving energy efficiency. There are different types of desalination pumps, including high-pressure pumps, booster pumps, circulation pumps, centrifugal pumps, and positive displacement pumps, each with specific functions in applications such as municipal water supply, industrial processes, agricultural irrigation, power generation, and marine operations.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2023 $517.9 million Market Size in 2032 $1, 194.8 million CAGR 8.9 % No. of Pages in Report 296 Segments Covered Product Type, Application, and Region Drivers Increasing global water scarcity and the need for alternative freshwater sources. Growing urbanization and industrialization Technological advancements in desalination processes, enhancing efficiency and reducing costs. Opportunities Technological development energy-efficient desalination Restraint High energy consumption and operational costs

The centrifugal pumps segment maintains its leadership throughout the forecast period

Based on product type, the centrifugal pumps segment held the highest market share in 2023. Centrifugal pumps are experiencing a rise in demand owing to their effectiveness in managing significant water volumes essential for intake and pre-treatment procedures in desalination plants. Their sturdy construction, low maintenance requirements, and adaptability to different flow rates render them essential for desalination activities. With the increasing need for desalination facilities owing to global water scarcity, the dependence on centrifugal pumps for their dependable performance and capability to sustain extensive water treatment operations is only increasing, solidifying their top status in the market.

The In-Process segment maintains its leadership throughout the forecast period

Based on Application, the In-Process segment held the highest market share in 2023. The market share for in-process desalination pumps, is on the rise owing to their crucial role in sustaining the high-pressure operations essential for effective reverse osmosis and other desalination processes. With advancements in desalination technology, the necessity for dependable and effective in-process pumps is increasing, guaranteeing a steady water flow and pressure in the plant, ultimately improving operational efficiency and water quality output. This growing demand highlights the significance of in-process pumps in the overall functionality and triumph of desalination systems.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow faster throughout the forecast period

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in 2023. The increase in population and urbanization is causing an increase in water consumption, which is leading to significant water scarcity problems owing to limited natural freshwater resources and pollution. There is also a need to support rapid economic growth and industrialization. Government efforts and large investments in water infrastructure projects, as well as policies focused on sustainable water management, are contributing to the rising demand. Furthermore, improvements in desalination technology are making the process more energy-efficient and cost-effective, promoting its wider use.

Players: -

Zoeller Pump Company

Ebara Corporation

Xylem, Inc.

Flowserve Corporation

Wilo SE

Grundfos

Sulzer, Ltd.

KIRLOSKAR BROTHERS LIMITED

Baker Hughes Company

KSB SE

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global desalination pumps market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

