Dermacosmetics Market To Reach $115.2 Billion by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Around the world, industrialization and urbanization are leading to a rise in people's disposable income. Along with this, urbanization is making residents more conscious of their appearance. The combined effect of these factors is expected to drive the global dermacosmetics market value to $115.2 billion in 2030 from $57.0 billion in 2020, at a 7.3% CAGR between 2020 and 2030, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

This is because with their surging appearance consciousness and spending power, urban dwellers, especially in emerging economies, are purchasing an increasing amount of dermacosmetic products. Another key driver for the dermacosmetics market is the increasing prevalence of skin issues, such as acne, atopic dermatitis, dyspigmentation, hyperpigmentation, psoriasis, deep wrinkles, freckles, and melasma. For instance, 125 million people around the globe had psoriasis in 2020, as per the World Psoriasis Day consortium.

Key Findings of Global Dermacosmetics Market Report

Skincare products to continue being in higher demand

Developing countries to be key market growth enablers in future

Dermacosmetic sales increasing rapidly via online channels

Market players being increasingly subjected to no-animal-testing policy

Established dermacosmetic companies acquiring smaller ones

Personalized dermacosmetics major opportunity for market

Get the sample copy of this report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/dermacosmetics-market/report-sample

The dermacosmetics market and other allied industries were badly affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, as the lockdowns in various countries led to closed manufacturing facilities and retail and cosmetic stores. Moreover, due to job losses, furloughs, and reduced salaries, people did not purchase non-essential items, which further hurt the product demand.

The skincare category will likely witness the faster growth in the product segment of the dermacosmetics market in the coming years. A wide range of products are available for skin applications, such as aging, skin whitening, spot removal, and acne treatment, which will boost their sales.

Browse detailed report with COVID-19 impact analysis on Dermacosmetics Market Research Report: By Product (Skincare, Haircare), Treatment (Skin, Hair), Distribution Channel (Pharmacies & Retail Stores, Online Channels), End User (Clinics, Medical Spas, & Salons, At-Home, Hospitals) – Global Industry Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030 @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/dermacosmetics-market

In the past, the dermacosmetics market, under segmentation by distribution channel, generated the higher revenue from the pharmacies & retail stores bifurcation. This is the more-traditional distribution channel, and such places employ learned pharmacists and other staff members who can advise customers about the products on offer.

The highest CAGR, of 7.6%, within the end user segment of the dermacosmetics market, will be seen in the clinics, medical spas, & salons category. Most people visit these places for skin and hair treatments as the services provided here are generally cheaper than those offered at hospitals.

Make Enquiry Before Purchase at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/send-enquiry?enquiry-url=dermacosmetics-market

Europe has dominated the dermacosmetics market till now because of the high disposable income of its residents and increasing incidence of skin diseases. The rise in the demand for such products will be the fastest in Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the years to come as the people here are witnessing financial prosperity and becoming more conscious of how they look.

Browse More Reports

India Skincare Dermacosmetics Market - The Indian skincare dermacosmetics market recorded the highest growth in North India in the past years and this trend is likely to continue in the future years. This will be because of the existence of several international brands and companies in the northern region of the country.

Beauty Devices Market - Geographically, the Asia-Pacific beauty devices market is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can will be due to the surge in the disposable income, increase ing prevalence of skin diseases, rise ing awareness on beauty devices, growth in ing geriatric population, introduction of low-cost beauty products, easy availability of leading brands, and increase ing concern about physical appearance, in the region.

Skincare Devices Market - Globally, the skincare devices market is predicted to demonstrate the highest growth rate in Asia-Pacific in the future. This would be because of the presence of a large population, the increasing incidence of obesity and skin diseases, and surging geriatric population in the region.

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence