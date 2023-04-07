Dermabrasion And Microneedling Market to Reach $684.4 Million, Globally, by 2031 at 5.1% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The increase in the prevalence of skin care treatments, the rise in the adoption of minimal invasive procedures in various aesthetic service providers, a surge in the number of plastic surgeons to conduct dermabrasion procedure, and the demand for aesthetic appearance drive the global dermabrasion and microneedling market.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dermabrasion and Microneedling Market By Procedure (Dermabrasion, Microneedling), By Gender (Female, Male), By Application (Scar, Fine line and Wrinkle, Others), By End User (Specialty and Dermatology Clinics, Hospitals, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global dermabrasion and microneedling industry generated $417.7 million in 2021 and is anticipated to generate $684.4 million by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.



Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11786

Drivers, Restraints, and Opportunities

The increase in the prevalence of skin care treatments, the rise in the adoption of minimal invasive procedures in various aesthetic service providers, a surge in the number of plastic surgeons to conduct dermabrasion procedure, and the rise in the demand for aesthetic appearance, and an increase in the number of product approvals for dermabrasion and microneedling devices for different procedures drive the global dermabrasion and microneedling market. However, the high cost of dermabrasion procedure and the availability of alternative treatments are likely to hinder the market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, a rise in the number of development strategies, such as agreement and collaboration by market players is expected to provide new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of COVID-19 had a negative impact on the global dermabrasion and microneedling market, as the pandemic caused a stress in healthcare systems across the globe. A huge number of clinics and hospitals worldwide were reconstructed to increase the hospital capacity for the patients diagnosed with COVID-19.

Furthermore, non-essential surgical procedures were cancelled due to the pandemic. A decline in the number of elective surgeries during the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in the decrease in the demand for facial aesthetic procedure owing to the imposition of lockdown by governments of several countries. This had a negative impact on the market for dermabrasion and microneedling.

On the other hand, a sudden sharp cut in the monthly income of population restricted the market growth during the pandemic.

The dermabrasion segment to grab the lion's share during the forecast period

Based on procedures, the dermabrasion segment contributed to the largest share of more than two-thirds of the global dermabrasion and microneedling market in 2021, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to the rising prevalence of skin disease like acne scar and advancement in technology for the development of advanced dermabrasion treatments. The microneedling segment, on the other hand, is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the increase in the demand for anti-aging procedures, the surge in R&D activities in medical aesthetic centers, and a rise in the number of clinical trials on microneedling treatment.

Procure Complete Report (220 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/dermabrasion-and-micro-needling-market

The scar segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

In terms of application, the scar segment held the highest market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global dermabrasion and microneedling market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Also, the same segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2031. The growth of the segment is driven by the increase in the prevalence of scars caused due to acne, accident, and previous surgery and the rise in the demand for minimal invasive aesthetic procedures.

The hospitals segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

On the basis of end user, the hospitals segment contributed to the largest share of more than two-fifths of the global dermabrasion and microneedling market revenue in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031. The increase in the adoption of aesthetic procedures in hospitals and a rise in expenditure by government on developing the healthcare sector are the factors driving the growth of the segment.

North America to garner the largest revenue by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for around two-fifths of the global dermabrasion and microneedling market and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growth is attributed to a rise in the number of minimal invasive surgical aesthetic procedures, the increase in the adoption of advanced aesthetic procedures in hospitals, the surge in the prevalence of acne scar, and a strong presence of key market players in the region. However, the market in Asia-Pacific is likely to show the fastest CAGR of 6.1% from 2022 to 2031. This is due to the high prevalence of aging population with increased need of aesthetic surgery, the rise in healthcare awareness, and a rise in healthcare expenditure in the region.

Leading Market Players:

Essi Clinic

SpaSurgica,

LuxeSkin Med Spa

Bingham Memorial Hospital

Azura Skin Care Center

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd.

JNU Hospital

Cutis Skin Clinic & Cosmetology Center

Fortis Healthcare

Yorkville Institute of Plastic Surgery

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

Orthodontics Market by Age Group (Adults and Children), and Type (Brackets, Anchorage Appliances, Ligatures and Archwires): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Equine Healthcare Market by Product Type (Drug, Vaccines, and Medicated Feed Additives), Disease (Influenza, Tetanus, Equine Herpes Virus, and Others), and Distribution Channel (Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics and Retail Pharmacies and Drug Stores): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Spectrometry Market by Type (Molecular Spectrometry, Mass Spectrometry, Atomic Spectrometry), by End User (Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, Research and Academic Institutes, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Digital PCR Market by Technology (Droplet Digital PCR, Chip Based Digital PCR, Beaming Digital PCR), by Product Type (Digital PCR Systems, Consumables And Reagents, Software And Services), by Application (Research, Clinical Diagnostics, Forensic And Others), by End User (Pharmaceuticals And Biotechnology Industries, Clinical Diagnostic Laboratories, Universities And Other Organizations): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Digital Health Market by Product & Service (mHealth and eHealth), Component (Software, Hardware, and Services), and End User (Healthcare Providers, Payers, Healthcare Consumers, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research