DeriW Launches Edge Hour: Time-Limited Trading Challenge with $1M Prize Pool

HONG KONG, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DeriW, a decentralized perpetual derivatives trading platform incubated by CoinW, today unveiled Edge Hour, a time-limited trading challenge initiative designed to allow wider participation in skill-based competitive trading with a low entry barrier.

The inaugural season of Edge Hour features a $1 million prize pool. Participants can enter with an entry fee as low as $5 and complete an hours-long trading challenge, with the potential to earn up to 10x their entry fee in rewards based on challenge performance.

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Since its mainnet debut in August last year, DeriW has attracted over 67,000 registered users, with cumulative trading volume exceeding $37.4 billion. Edge Hour builds on this momentum by evolving trading from a purely strategic activity into a competitive test of skill — blending elements of gaming, competition, and authentic market dynamics.

From Weeks to One Hour: Pioneering Fast-Paced Trading Challenge

Edge Hour introduces a groundbreaking format that combines real-market trading with short-duration competitive mechanics.

Traders can enter challenges lasting one to eight hours by paying a modest entry fee from $5 to $200. Once meeting their predefined profit targets without exceeding drawdown limits, they can earn rewards of two to ten times their entry fee, depending on individual trading performance.

"Compared to traditional trading contests and prop trading tasks, Edge Hour compresses the challenge period from weeks down to as little as one hour, enabling users to test and sharpen their skills more rapidly in real market conditions," said Tharaka Kahaduwa, PR Manager at CoinW. "The low entry threshold of $5 makes the challenge accessible to a wider range of traders."

Equal Capital and Anti-Exploitation Rules: Driving Skill-Based Success

During the challenge, each entrant receives a standardized $10,000 virtual trading account to execute trade. All transactions are recorded onchain, providing transparent and verifiable results.

To curb speculation, the program enforces strict rules, including a minimum 60-second holding period per trade, a cap on single-trade profits at 75% of the target, and minimum trade counts scaled to challenge duration.

Edge Hour operates on DeriW's proprietary Layer 3 chain built on Arbitrum Orbit with zero-gas transactions, millisecond-level confirmations, and optimized liquidity matching. Traders can execute strategies efficiently without transaction costs eroding returns.

The platform also introduces social incentives to boost engagement. During challenges, users can invite friends to join, earning a reward equal to 5% of their unachieved profit target per invitation, while invitees receive 5% extra challenge time and a 10% entry fee discount.

By combining standardized conditions, time-bound competition and onchain settlement, Edge Hour establishes a new category in decentralized trading: a gamified yet authentic arena for proving and honing trading expertise.

"Edge Hour represents a major milestone in DeriW's evolution," Kahaduwa said. "Looking ahead, DeriW remains committed to expanding trading pairs and innovating product offerings to deliver a secure, efficient, and reliable decentralized perpetual trading platform for users worldwide."

About DeriW

DeriW stands out as the pioneering zero-gas-fee decentralized perpetual exchange, combining the security of Ethereum with the scalability of Layer 3 to deliver a CEX-level trading experience within a fully decentralized architecture. Supported by the experienced CoinW team, DeriW leverages a throughput capacity of 80,000 TPS to provide users worldwide with a fast, secure, and transparent on-chain trading experience.

For more information, visit the DeriW's website follow DeriW on X (Twitter), or join DeriW's Telegram Group.

Disclaimer: This event is a trading challenge and should not be considered investment advice or a guarantee of returns. Digital asset transactions involve high risks, and users are solely responsible for their own financial decisions. Services may vary by jurisdiction and may not be available in all regions.

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