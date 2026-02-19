Depot Connect International Streamlines Portfolio with Sale of Industrial and Rail Services to Clean Harbors

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Depot Connect International (DCI) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Industrial Services and Rail Services business to Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) for approximately $130 million. The transaction, which includes five strategic locations across Ohio, Louisiana, and Texas, is expected to close in the first half of 2026, subject to the completion of customary closing conditions.

The divestiture marks a significant milestone in DCI's long-term strategy to sharpen its focus on its primary business.

"We are pleased to reach this agreement with Clean Harbors," said Chris Synek, CEO of Depot Connect International. "This sale allows us to move forward with a more streamlined portfolio. By divesting these non-core assets, we are positioned to reinvest in our core functions, expanding our premier depot network and enhancing the specialized services that our customers rely on most."

The relationship between DCI and Clean Harbors will remain deeply collaborative following the sale. DCI will continue to co-locate with Clean Harbors at major facilities in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Pasadena, Texas, where DCI will remain the dedicated provider for tank trailer cleaning and maintenance services. Additionally, the two companies will maintain an active partnership across the DCI network for essential transportation services and wastewater treatment. Both DCI and Clean Harbors are committed to a seamless and smooth transition for our valued customers as we close this transaction.

By focusing on its core strengths, DCI remains committed to driving innovation and operational excellence across its North American and European footprint, ensuring the company is more agile and better equipped to serve the evolving needs of the transportation and logistics industry.

Depot Connect International was advised by Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP as legal counsel and Stifel as financial advisor.

About Depot Connect International:

Depot Connect International (DCI) is a leading provider of mission-critical services to the transportation industry, specializing in tank trailer cleaning, maintenance, and container solutions. With a vast network of strategically located facilities, DCI provides the essential infrastructure required to keep the global supply chain moving safely and efficiently.

About Clean Harbors:

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America's leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. With annual revenues of approximately $6 billion and a vast network of service locations across North America, Clean Harbors provides a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, and industrial cleaning.

Contact for Media Inquiries:

Terry O'Brien, Chief Development Officer

tobrien@depotconnect.com

