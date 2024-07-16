Deposco Applauded by Frost & Sullivan for Addressing Specific Customer Pain Points in the Warehouse Management System Market with Its Solutions

Deposco's WMS Solutions enable MSEs to enjoy reduced cost, hands-on expertise, swift delivery and value, adaptability to future solutions, fast implementation, increased run rate and productivity, and scalability.

SAN ANTONIO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently analyzed the warehouse management systems industry and, based on its findings, recognizes Deposco with the 2024 Global New Product Innovation Award. The company uniquely focuses on mid-sized enterprises (MSEs) with revenues between $50 million and $1 billion. This focus can also support the exponential growth and needs of small businesses and the smaller divisions and subsidiaries of large enterprises, which are similar to the MSEs Deposco already serves. Deposco's Bright Suite platform is designed to simplify the supply chain, deploy faster, and deliver a platform for growth.

Deposco's Bright Suite fulfillment applications have been designed from the ground up to serve the 3PL, Retail, eCommerce, and omnichannel industries in addition to direct-to-consumer brands. Deposco is positioning itself as a growth guide for companies looking to scale rapidly, as its Bright Suite Fulfillment solution can scale from 500 orders per day to over 300,000. The solution suite enables:

Demand and supply planning

Sourcing and fulfillment

Warehouse and inventory management ( WMS )

) Order management ( OMS ) and distributed order management (DOM)

) and distributed order management (DOM) Store inventory management and fulfillment

Software integrations and analytics

Customer portal and performance reports

Deposco's reliability and quality has generated a strong customer ecosystem—supporting over $12 billion in annual sales for its customers, over 76 million consumer orders. Deposco's Store Inventory Fulfilment solution remedies the negative impact of stock-outs, delays, lost sales, and additional costs for businesses with fragmented systems that lack real-time inventory visibility. The solution enables stores to experience fast implementations, increases shipping orders, and has reduced order processing time from 2 to 5 days to hours. Deposco's solutions help customers in the fulfillment industry address new challenges early and often with less risk and faster value, differentiating it in the market.

"Deposco successfully focuses on the mid-market and targets companies with the need for accelerated growth, giving them the ability to establish their identity within this high-growth and fiercely competitive marketplace. The company's ability to innovate products that solve challenges in this market positions it as the preferred customer growth partner," added Krishna. With its strong overall performance, Deposco earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Global New Product Innovation Award in the warehouse management systems industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment (ROI) it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion .

