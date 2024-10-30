Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi to inaugurate the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial with "Public Matter" theme

Launching on 15 November and running until 30 April 2025, the Biennial will present works by over 70 contemporary artists

Spanning Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, the Biennial is a key pillar of the Department's Public Art Abu Dhabi initiative

ABU DHABI, UAE, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The first edition of the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial will launch on 15 November 2024, bringing together art installations and performances by more than 70 UAE-based and international artists creating site-specific installations in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain in response to the Biennial theme, 'Public Matter'. Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) as a key pillar of its Public Art Abu Dhabi initiative, artists will include Allora & Calzadilla, Arquitectura Expandida, Christopher Joshua Benton, Farah Al Qasimi, guBuyoBand, Hashel Al Lamki, Kabir Mohanty, Khalil Rabah, Oscar Murillo, Radhika Khimji, Sammy Baloji, Tarik Kiswanson, Wael Al Awar, Zeinab Alhashemi and more.

Abu Dhabi Main Bus Terminal Biennial Logo

The first Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial explores the concept of "public", defining it within the context of Abu Dhabi. Understanding what constitutes public spaces is crucial to comprehend the unique characteristics of the city. Abu Dhabi's public life is shaped by various factors that includes environmental conditions, communal way of living, indigeneity, architecture, and city planning. In a place where the natural environment dominates and determines the ways, locations, and times at which people gather, it is essential to question and localise what it means to be public.

Additionally, and over the past five decades, Abu Dhabi has become home to a diverse population that has grown through the immigration of foreign experts. In this context, values such as hospitality and generosity, intrinsic to the Abu Dhabi way of life and its culture, have become even more critical, particularly as the city continues to grow and extend itself. Therefore, the first Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial aims to explore the cultural imaginaries of different transitory communities and the conditions under which these communities become public.

The Biennial is a tribute to the importance of public art, a valuable resource that should be available to everyone. It will be strategically located in two locations where the public can easily access it: the downtowns of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain. The artists have been invited to create site-specific works as well as performances that will directly engage with communities.

DCT Abu Dhabi Chairman HE Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak said: "We are launching the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial as part of our wider cultural vision, providing a unique platform for our community to both appreciate our cultural heritage and be inspired by contemporary art. It also reflects our commitment to supporting creatives in Abu Dhabi, the global south and the rest of the world through flagship art programmes. Taking over key sites in Abu Dhabi City and Al Ain, the Biennial will further position the emirate as a centre for culture and creativity, and ensure transformative, inclusive and accessible art encounters are available to both our residents and visitors."

Rita Aoun, DCT Abu Dhabi's Culture Sector Executive Director, said: "The Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial embodies the essence of Abu Dhabi's rich heritage, inviting our community to engage with the city's history, aesthetics, and societal values through diverse artistic expressions. Our public art initiatives foster the collective cultural identity of the emirate, enhancing the experience of art for everyone and strengthening our residents' sense of pride. Our goal is for everyone in Abu Dhabi, whether resident or visitor, to forge their own connection with the city, inspired by the unique stories and creativity of our artists."

Arquitectura Expandida's commission "Urban Negotiation" will create new urban landscapes and stories by designing and constructing self-built mobile furnishings. Farah Al Qasimi's auditory sculpture encourages passers-by to engage with the sound and reflect on the ocean's importance in the region. Others will make use of the historical, architectural, and social textures of the outdoor metropolitan environment. Oscar Murillo's 80-metre-long canvas will be stretched across 1% of Abu Dhabi's Corniche, exploring the city's rapid urban expansion. Christopher Joshua Benton will transform the Carpet Souq into a vibrant communal space and Zeinab Alhashemi will pay homage to Abu Dhabi's Central Bus Terminal, welcoming viewers to explore the interplay between urban development and nature's resilience.

The Biennial is one of three pillars of the Public Art Abu Dhabi initiative, announced by DCT Abu Dhabi in March 2023. The initiative includes annual direct commissions works, the biannual Manar Abu Dhabi light art exhibition (the first edition ran from 15 November 2023 to 30 January 2024), and the upcoming Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial.

The Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial affirms DCT Abu Dhabi's dedication to commissioning public art for the emirate and will occur in alternate years to Manar Abu Dhabi, whose inaugural edition attracted over 650,000 visitors with 37 installations by 22 artists, with 50% of them UAE-based. Offering an immersive experience under the theme of 'Grounding Light', the 78-day event, part of DCT Abu Dhabi's efforts to nurture creative talent, featured an extensive public programme including talks, workshops, performances, and educational activities, engaging youth, students, and the public in a transformative cultural showcase that honoured Abu Dhabi's legacy while embracing its future.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and abudhabiculture.ae

About Public Art Abu Dhabi

Public Art Abu Dhabi is the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi)'s new initiative under its ongoing commitment to commissioning public art for the emirate. Integral to this initiative is its community engagement efforts. The initiative advances the creative legacy, cultural infrastructure, liveability, and wellbeing of the UAE capital's residents through placemaking and collective memory. An investment of over 35 million US dollars is dedicated to the initiative annually, to support the emirate's wider creative industries through public art.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544431/DCT_Abu_Dhabi_Bus_Terminal.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544491/Biennial.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2544492/DCT.jpg