Dentons to Host a Law Special in Collaboration with Generation Success

LONDON, Nov. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- AS part of their GS Power Series to provide students and professionals more opportunites, Generation Success will be holding a Law Special with Dentons UK and Middle East LLP on the 12th of November.

Generation Success, is a social enterprise who works to advance social mobility and tackle the non educational barriers into the elite professions.

Generation Success works with organisations to change their diverse talent recruitment & retention practices, this year they are running the Canadian Investment Bank TD Securities' summer internship program.

This Law Special is part of Generation Success' monthly event series called "GS Power Series", where they partner up with different corporate companies to bring industry focused events to students and proffesionals.

The purpose of these events are to inspire and support individuals in building essential knowledge, skills and confidence required to accelerate their career by:

Offering valuable mentoring and networking opportunities with industry professionals

Sharing real-life experiences and career journeys and learn as an industry leader

Informing them of what professional job opportunities are available and how they can enter them

Increasing attendees social capital

The event will consist of:

Speed Mentoring (Think 'Speed Dating', but for your career)

Featured Speakers (Law industry leaders)

Q&A session with the featured speakers

Networking session

At the event there will be 10 mentors and 3 featured speakers.

The featured speakers are:

Karen Kerrigan , COO at Seedrs

COO at Seedrs Rachel Holmes , Chief Executive at Maxim Chambers

Chief Executive at Maxim Chambers Gautam Bhattacharya , Partner at Reed Smith LLP

Partner at Reed Smith LLP Courtenay Griffiths QC at Bedford Row

Generation Success is an award winning social enterprise that was created out of the ashes of the London riots in 2011. They work to tackle the non-educational barriers into the elite professions by working with employers to inspire, develop and connect diverse talent to worthwhile career opportunities.

