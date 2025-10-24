Dental tourism enters the winter season in Turkey; Antlara Dental launches winter packages

ANTALYA, Turkey, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- With the rising number of dental tourists during the winter months, Antlara Dental in Antalya has announced its winter package. As part of the package, the Antlara Dental team arranges comfortable accommodation for patients through partnerships with hotels open during the winter season, so all they need to do is book their flights.

A peaceful season for dental care at Antlara Dental

Over ten million people visit Antalya every summer, but the winter is much quieter, which is great for both patients and clinics. This calmer season allows clinics to offer more personalised care and flexible scheduling options, and as a result, this beachside city has also become a wintertime hotspot for dental tourism.

Advantages of the winter season:

Winter visitors benefit from cheaper airfare and lodging costs as well as a more tranquil treatment experience. In addition, dental offices offer seasonal deals that make procedures even cheaper.

Along with the financial benefits, the winter air makes it more comfortable for treatment, and wounds that were difficult to heal after treatment because of high temperatures no longer exist. Meanwhile, dental labs see a decrease in business during the winter, which means that patients experience shorter wait times and that clinics can respond faster to their needs.

The most suitable time for long-term treatments:

Complex procedures like implants or full-mouth restorations are best carried out in the winter. For implant cases and cosmetic treatments, patients typically stay for approximately a week. These longer stays become more affordable in the winter due to lower lodging and treatment costs. Building on these advantages, Antlara Dental continues to welcome patients during the winter season.

About Antlara Dental

The Antlara Dental dental clinic has been providing services in Antalya since 2005. While the clinic's primary focus is on British citizens, it also deals with dental treatment requests from all over Europe. As a result, they are among the few Turkish dental clinics that truly meet the needs and aesthetic expectations of their European patients. Reviews on Trustpilot and YouTube further reflect the clinic's dedication to quality through its use of premium materials and cutting-edge technology.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2804670/Antlara_Dental.jpg