Dental Prosthesis Market to Witness Steady Growth due to Rise in Prevalence of Dental Problems & Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Oral Hygiene Till 2023 | Million Insights

FELTON, California, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Dental Prosthesis Market is anticipated to witness an exponential growth in the forecast period. Dental prosthesis is an intraoral prosthesis used to reconstruct or restore intraoral faults such as missing parts of teeth, missing teeth, and missing hard or soft structures of the palate and jaw. Prosthodontics is the dental specialty that focuses on dental prostheses.

Factors such as rise in dental cavities and other dental issues, increasing consumers consciousness regarding oral hygiene and the desire to look good, increasing consumption of unhealthy foods, technological advancement, surge in occurrence of dental problems, increasing acceptance of cosmetic dentistry procedures, increasing dental implant surgeries, rising consciousness among patients, increasing prevalence of oral cancer, poor dental hygiene, and rising disposable income are likely to drive the dental prosthesis market in the forthcoming period.

On the other hand, increasing entry of new players worldwide and high cost of dental prosthetics are anticipated to hinder dental prosthesis market growth in the future. However, increasing aged population base is likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market. Globally, market is anticipated to expand at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe.

The emerging trend in the dental prosthesis market is growing dental tourism, introduction of progressive products and increasing research on mini dental implants are major trends observed in the dental prostheses. Dental tourism is catching step as a trend in numerous countries. As medical treatment prices in established countries are rising exponentially, people from these countries are traveling to emerging countries that are offering dental treatment at a reasonable price.

Dental tourism is increasing at a faster rate in emerging countries, as globalization continues to ease the import of progressive equipment and technologies in developing economies. Dental prosthesis market could be explored by product type, application, and geography. Market by product type could span Conventional Full Denture, Pharma & Healthcare, Partial Denture / Overdenture, and Immediate Full Denture

The key applications that could be explored in the market include For Beauty Purpose, Medical Use, and Other. The "Medical Use" segment accounted for a prominent share in the market. It is likely to witness substantial growth in the years to come.

Europe is a leading region in the market. It is likely to maintain its dominance in the forecast period owing to factors, such as increasing awareness and concern about oral hygiene, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, and growing dental implant surgeries. Europe is followed by APAC region owing to increasing demand.

Key players operating in the dental prosthesis market include Ivoclar Vivadent, Dentsply, Heraeus Kulzer, SHOFU, VITA Zahnfabrik, New Static, Yamaha chi Dental, Biomet 3i, Ruthenium Group, Osstem Implant, Zimmer Dental, Huge Dental Material, Bio horizons, JH Teeth, Yingpai Dental, Sun Dental & Dentures and Pigeon Dental. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

