Dental Lasers Market to Reach $634 Million, Globally, by 2032 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The growth of the global dental lasers market is driven by the Increase in prevalence of dental diseases, technological advancements in dental lasers and growing demand of minimally invasive dental treatment

PORTLAND, Ore., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dental Lasers Market by Product Type (Soft Tissue Dental Lasers, All Tissue Dental Lasers, and Dental Welding Laser), Application (Conservative Dentistry, Endodontic Treatment, Periodontics, and Others), and End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022–2032" According to the report, the global dental lasers industry generated $ 364 Million in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $ 634 Million by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 5.7% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8016

Prime determinants of growth

The global dental lasers market is experiencing growth due to several factors, such as the increase in adoption of minimally invasive surgeries, increase in number of dental disease cases and technological advancement. However, the high cost of dental lasers and operational challenges hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, the growing healthcare infrastructure and rise in adoption of laser technology by both dentist and patients are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the dental lasers market during the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $0.36 billion Market Size in 2032 $0.63 billion CAGR 5.7 % No. of Pages in Report 250 Segments covered Product, Application, End Users and Region. Drivers Rise in prevalence of dental diseases Technological advancements in dental lasers Increase in demand of minimally invasive dental treatment Opportunities High growth potential in emerging markets Restraints High cost of dental lasers Operational challenges

Covid-19 Scenario

The dental lasers market faced a downturn due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent global lockdowns.

However, as the global situation started ameliorating, the demand for dental lasers was restored back. This demand presented various growth opportunities for companies operating in the dental lasers market.

The all-tissue dental lasers segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on product, the all tissue dental lasers segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global dental lasers market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in number of people suffering from dental diseases, increase in number of key players offering advanced all tissue dental lasers, and wide application versatility such as cavity removal, gum disease treatment, root canal therapy, and other cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening offered by these lasers. However, the dental welding laser segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.1% from 2022 to 2032, owing to growing adoption of cometic dentistry.

Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/8016

The conservative dentistry segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the conservative dentistry segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly half of the global dental lasers market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period, owing to changing lifestyle, urge in preservation of natural teeth, and rise in number of dental visits. However, the periodontics segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.6% from 2022 to 2032, owing to increase in prevalence of periodontics disease and surge in geriatric population.

The dental clinics segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period

Based on end user, the dental clinics segment held the largest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-third of the global dental lasers market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in preference for treatment at dental clinics and higher number of dental clinics along with increase in availability of compact & portable dental lasers in dental clinics.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global dental lasers market revenue, owing to increase in adoption of advanced laser technology, rise in prevalence of dental disorders such as cavities, and surge in number of key players offering dental lasers. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.4% from 2022 to 2032 and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of aging population with increased need of dental procedures, surge in prevalence of dental caries, and rise in awareness regarding oral health.

Leading Market Players: -

Dentsply Sirona Inc.

Biolase, Inc.

Fotona

AMD Lasers

Convergent Dental, Inc.

Light Instruments Ltd.

Zolar Technology and Mfg Co. Inc

Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd

Den-Mat Holdings, LLC

Lightscalpel

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global dental lasers market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product approval and contract agreements to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Trending Reports in Healthcare Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount):

HIV Drugs Market By Medication Class (Multi-class Combination Drugs, Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NRTIs), Non-nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs), Protease Inhibitors (PIs), Entry Inhibitors, and HIV Integrase Strand Transfer Inhibitors): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

Intraocular Lens Market by Type (Monofocal Intraocular Lens, Premium Intraocular Lens), by Material (Polymethylmethacrylate, Silicone, Hydrophobic and Hydrophilic Acrylic Materials), by End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Ophthalmology Clinics, Eye Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Animal Vaccines Market by Type (Attenuated Vaccines, Inactivated Vaccines, Subunit Vaccines, Toxoid Vaccines, Conjugate Vaccines, Recombinant Vaccines, and DNA Vaccines) and Animal Type (Companion Animal, Livestock Animal, and Aquaculture): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Electrocardiograph (ECG) Market By Product (Resting Electrocardiograph (ECG), Stress Electrocardiograph (ECG), Holter Monitors, Others), By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Home Settings & Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs), Others), By Lead Type (Single Lead ECG, 2 Lead ECG, 3 Lead ECG, 6 Lead ECG, 12-Lead ECG): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

IVF Devices and Consumables Market by Product (Instruments, Accessories & Disposables, and Reagents & Media), Technology Type (Fresh Embryo IVF, Frozen Embryo IVF, and Donor Egg IVF), and End User (Fertility Clinics, Hospitals, Surgical Centers, and Clinical Research Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research