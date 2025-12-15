Dental Laboratories Market worth $13.09 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Dental Laboratories Market is projected to grow from about USD 9.20 billion in 2025 to USD 13.09 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.3%.

Browse 260 market data Tables and 65 Figures spread through 330 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Dental Laboratories Market - Global Forecast to 2030'

Dental Laboratories Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2023–2030

2023–2030 2025 Market Size: USD 9.20 billion

USD 9.20 billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 13.09 billion

USD 13.09 billion CAGR (2025–2030): 7.3%

Dental Laboratories Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the software segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

By practice, the orthodontics segment is projected to grow at the fastest rate of 12.2% from 2025 to 2030.

The North America dental laboratories market accounted for a 31.8% revenue share in 2024.

Growth in this market is mainly driven by several factors, including the rapid increase in the geriatric population and the corresponding rise in the prevalence of edentulism. Other contributing factors include the development of advanced technological solutions, the growth of dental tourism in emerging markets, the rising incidence of dental caries and other periodontal diseases, the increasing outsourcing of customization, and a growing number of dental laboratories investing in CAD/CAM technologies.

However, market expansion is constrained by challenges such as the high cost of advanced dental laboratory equipment and digital systems (such as CAD/CAM milling machines, 3D printers, and scanners). Additionally, the limited affordability of premium dental restorations among price-sensitive patient populations, combined with inadequate or inconsistent reimbursement policies for laboratory-fabricated restorations in many countries, further hinders growth, particularly in developing and low-income regions.

By product, the software segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global dental laboratories market is segmented into materials, equipment, and software. Among these, the software segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR during the forecast period, largely due to the increasing shift towards digital dentistry. The adoption of CAD/CAM design platforms, AI-driven restorative planning, and cloud-based collaboration tools is modernizing traditional laboratory workflows. Additionally, the rising demand for real-time case tracking, automated design validation, and seamless integration between clinics and labs is further boosting the use of software. Furthermore, the growing availability of subscription-based modules and open-architecture systems is making advanced digital tools more accessible, allowing laboratories to improve accuracy, reduce turnaround times, and scale their operations more efficiently.

By consumer type, the DSOs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global dental laboratories market is divided into dental hospitals & clinics, DSOs, and other end users. Among these, the DSOs segment is experiencing the highest CAGR due to the rapid consolidation of dental practices, strong purchasing power, and a systematic approach to outsourcing laboratory work on a large scale. DSOs are increasingly adopting digital workflows, including CAD/CAM systems, intraoral scanners, and AI-based treatment planning, which enhances their dependence on advanced laboratory services. Their ability to standardize protocols, negotiate volume-based contracts, and integrate preferred laboratory partners leads to higher and more consistent case volumes. Furthermore, DSOs are expanding aggressively across the US, Canada, and parts of Europe and the Asia Pacific region, further driving the demand for high-quality, technology-enabled dental laboratory solutions.

The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global market for dental laboratories is divided into six main regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East & Africa, and the GCC countries. The Asia Pacific market is experiencing the highest CAGR due to several factors, including the rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, increased dental spending, and the growing patient population with untreated dental conditions. Additionally, there is a growing awareness of cosmetic dentistry and significant growth in medical and dental tourism, particularly in countries such as India, Thailand, and Malaysia. The swift adoption of digital technologies, such as CAD/CAM systems, intraoral scanners, and 3D printing, is also contributing to market expansion. Moreover, the availability of cost-effective laboratory services and an increasing number of dental clinics and training institutions are driving strong growth in the APAC region.

Top Companies in Dental Laboratories Market:

The Top Companies in Spare Parts Management Market include Dentsply Sirona (US), Envista (US), Solventum (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), Planmeca Oy (Finland), and GC Corporation (Japan).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

