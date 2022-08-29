Dental Impression Material Market to Reach $2.14 Bn, Globally, by 2031 at 9.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in demand for cosmetic dentistry and increase in awareness about oral health drive the growth of the global dental impression material market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dental Impression Material Market by Material Type (Alginate, Silicone, Polyether, Others), by Application (Restorative & Prosthodontics, Orthodontics), by End-use (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Research and Academic Institutes): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global dental impression material industry was estimated at $878.10 million in 2021, and is anticipated to hit $2.14 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers an explicit analysis of the changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, competitive scenarios, and regional landscapes.

Determinants of growth-

Rise in demand for the cosmetic dentistry and increase in awareness about oral health drive the growth of the global dental impression material market. At the same time, surge in the prevalence of endodontic diseases, spike in the number of root canal procedures, and growing dental tourism in developing countries like China, Singapore, Indonesia, and others have supplemented the growth yet more. Moreover, increase in adoption of mouth guards by adults for various sports activities across the world has paved the way for lucrative opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

Decline in number of visits to clinics and hospitals for dental purposes gave way to decreased demand for dental impression materials, which impacted the global dental impression material market negatively.

Low patient volumes and postponement of elective procedures had a direct impact on the revenue and net sales of the market. However, the market has already started reviving at a steady pace.

Scope of the Report: -

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 $ 2.14 billion Growth rate CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2031 Forecast period 2022 - 2031 Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA Key companies profiled Dentsply Sirona, 3M, Dental Products Company, Keystone Industries, Henry Schein, Mitsui Chemicals, Parkell, Inc, Kettenbach GmbH & Co. KG, Ultradent Products and Zeast Dental Solutions.

The alginate segment to maintain the lion's share-

By material, the alginate segment contributed to more than three-fifths of the global dental impression material market share in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. This is owing to increase in adoption of alginate material across the world, as it offers various advantages such ease of availability, hydrophilic nature, and cost-effectiveness. The others segment, however, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 13.0% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in adoption of mouth guards among players to prevent various sports injuries propels the segment growth.

The orthodontics segment to dominate by 2031-

Based on application, the orthodontics segment generated more than half of the global dental impression material market revenue in 2021, and is expected to lead the trail by 2031. The same segment would also manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031.This is due to rise in the prevalence of endodontic diseases and dental disorders across the world.

The dental clinics segment to rule the roost-

By end use, the dental clinics segment garnered more than half of the global dental impression material market share in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2031. The same segment is also expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2031. Surge in number of patients suffering from various dental diseases and increasing clinic visits by them drive the segment growth.

North America garnered the major share in 2021-

Based on region, North America held the major share in 2021, generating more than two-fifths of the global dental impression material market. This is attributed to rise in the prevalence of dental disorders owing to changes in lifestyle such as increased smoking habits and consumption of varied fast foods among people which eventually leads to tooth and gum disorders. Asia-Pacific, simultaneously, would garner the fastest CAGR of 10.8% by 2031. Increasing patient volume, growing medical tourism, and surge in disposable income among individuals fuel the market growth.

Key players in the industry-

3M

Dental Products Company

Henry Schein

Mitsui Chemicals

Zeast Dental Solutions

Parkell, Inc

Kettenbach GmbH & Co. KG

Dentsply Sirona

Keystone Industries

Ultradent Products

The report analyzes these key players in the global dental impression material market. These players have incorporated various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in assessing the operating segments, their business performance & product portfolio, and so on.

