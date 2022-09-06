Dental Implants Market to Reach $6.52 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts & Trends Analysis Report with the Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Dental Implants Market by Type (Endosteal, Subperiosteal, Intramucosal, Transosteal Implants), Material (Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants), Price (Premium, Non-premium), and End User (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Institutes) - Forecast to 2029,' published by Meticulous Research®, the dental implants market is expected to reach $6.52 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2022 to 2029.

Dental implants are prosthetic teeth that function similarly to natural teeth. These implants are permanent fixtures that allow chewing food and bring back the confidence in the patients who have suffered from tooth loss.

The growing prevalence of dental diseases globally, the rise in accidental tooth loss, the rising number of oral cancer patients and osteoporosis, and increasing awareness of dental care are the major factors driving the growth of the dental implants market. Additionally, government initiatives promoting oral health also support the adoption of dental implants. For example, France has the policy to make dental prostheses accessible with zero co-payments.

Various initiatives supporting the adoption of implants, increasing access to dental clinics, and a rising number of dentists drive the market's growth. New technological developments, such as customized dental implants and the adoption of CAD/CAM to restore teeth, are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the market.

The global dental implants market is segmented based on Type (Endosteal Implants, Subperiosteal Implants, Transosteal Implants, Intramucosal Implants), Material (Titanium Implants, Zirconium Implants), Price (Premium Dental Implants, Non-premium Dental Implants), End User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics, Academic & Research Institutes), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the regional and country levels.

Based on product type, the endosteal implants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental implants market in 2022. The large market share of this segment is attributed to technological developments, the ability to imitate natural teeth, and no requirement for major maintenance. In addition, the success rate of these implants and the rise in the knowledge regarding endosteal implants among doctors boost the growth of this segment.

Based on material, the titanium implants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental implants market in 2022. Factors such as the growing adoption of titanium implants, its biocompatibility with the human body, and the high chances of the body accepting titanium than stainless steel contribute to the large market share of this segment. Additionally, titanium has been found to have fewer reactions with body fluids and a low modulus of elasticity.

Based on price, the premium dental implants segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental implants market in 2022. Factors such as the growing preference for quality implants for better oral care, increase in disposable incomes, high spending power on dental care in developed countries, and dominance of private dental sectors in developing regions contribute to the growth of this segment.

Based on end user, the dental clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global dental implants market in 2022. The increase in the number of dental clinics, access to modern technology in dental clinics for minor surgeries, an increase in the number of tooth replacements in pediatric cases with dental caries, and regular visits to dentists to maintain oral health are the key factors contributing to the large market share of this segment.

Based on geography, the dental implants market is segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa, with a further analysis of major countries in these regions. In 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the dental implants market, followed by Europe. The large market share of this region is mainly attributed to the increasing geriatric population, rise in the demand for implants due to growing awareness of oral health, and initiative for oral care.

Some of the key players operating in the global dental implants market are Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Zimmer Biomet (U.S.), Dentsply Sirona (U.S.), Avinent Implant System, S.L.U. (Spain), CAMLOG Biotechnologies GmbH (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (U.S.), OSSTEM IMPLANT CO., LTD (South Korea), BioHorizons, Inc. (U.S.), Bicon, LLC (U.S.), Henry Schein, Inc. (U.S.), MEGA'GEN IMPLANT CO., LTD. (South Korea), DentiumUSA (U.S.), AB Dental Devices Ltd. (Israel), and CeraRoot S.L. (Spain).

Scope of the Report:

Dental Implants Market, by Type

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

Intramucosal Implants

Dental Implants Market, by Material

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

Dental Implants Market, by Price

Premium dental implants

Non-premium dental implants

Dental Implants Market, by End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

Dental Implants Market, by Geography

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain



Switzerland



Rest of Europe (RoE)

(RoE) Asia-Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) China



Japan



India



Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

