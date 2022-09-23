Dental Consumables Market worth $55.7 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Consumables Market is projected to grow from USD 35.3 billion in 2022 to USD 55.7 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2022 to 2027, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. Growing tooth repair procedures, rising demand for improved aesthetic dental procedures, expanding dental tourism in emerging markets, and the development of innovative solutions are all factors boosting the global market for dental consumables. However, issues including high dental implant costs and low reimbursements may impede market growth to some extent over the course of the projection period.

By Product, the dental restoration segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental consumables market

The dental restoration segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental consumables market in 2021. The growing prevalence of edentulism across the world and growing demand for implants and cosmetic dentistry are driving the growth of the dental consumables market. The dental restoration procedures comprised of dental specialty treatment such as prosthodontic dentistry, including fillings, veneers, crowns, bridges, full and partial dentures and dental implants. Surging volume of patients suffering from dental disorders, surging consumption of dental restorative materials among adults, increasing demand for the restorative material or the conservation of tooth structure are some of the major factors which will likely to augment the growth of the dental restoration segment.

By End User, the dental hospitals and clinics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the dental consumables market

The dental hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the largest share of the global dental consumables market in 2021. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals across emerging markets, increasing enrollment in dental courses and the high number of freshly passed out dental students per year. For instance, according to data published by NCBI, in 2019, 2.7 lakh dentists were registered with the Dental Council of India (DCI) per year.

Europe to dominate the dental consumables market during the forecast period

Europe is the largest regional market for dental consumables with respect to market share in 2021. The growing geriatric population, increasing government expenditure on oral healthcare, and the growing number of group dental practices are the key factors driving the growth of the dental consumables market in Europe.

Prominent players in the dental consumables market include Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Envista Holdings Corporation (US), Dentsply Sirona (US), Zimmer Biomet Holding Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), COLTENE Group (Switzerland), Mitsui Chemicals (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Septodont Holding (France) and Ivoclar Vivadent (Liechtenstein).

