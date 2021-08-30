Dental Consumables Market Size to Reach USD 31070 Million by 2027 at CAGR 3.9% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dental Consumables Market is Segmented by Type (Dental Implants, Crowns and Bridges, Orthodontics, Periodontics, Dental Biomaterials, Other), by Application (Dental Clinics, Hospitals, Other). The report covers global opportunity analysis and industry forecasts from 2021 to 2027. It is published in Valuates Reports under Medical Devices & Equipment Category.

The global Dental Consumables market size is projected to reach USD 31070 Million by 2027, from USD 24690 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

Major factors driving the growth of the dental consumables industry are:

The rising incidence of dental diseases, increasing demand for cosmetic dentistry, growing dental tourism in emerging markets, and the increasing disposable income in developing countries are expected to drive the growth of the dental consumables industry.

Get your sample today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/QYRE-Othe-0U166/global_dental_consumables_market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE DENTAL CONSUMABLES MARKET

The rising incidence of dental diseases is expected to drive the growth of the dental consumables market. According to WHO It is estimated that oral diseases affect nearly 3.5 billion people. Dental caries (tooth decay), periodontal diseases, oral malignancies, oral symptoms of HIV, oro-dental trauma, cleft lip and palate, and noma are the most common oral health disorders.

The rising adoption of cosmetic dentistry is expected to accelerate the dental consumables market. The rising beauty consciousness and demand for cosmetic dental operations among the younger population are growing. A survey conducted by the American Academy of Cosmetic Dentistry (AACD) augments the fact that cosmetic dentistry will continue to thrive and continue to bring life and revenue to the dental consumables market.

Furthermore, the rise in the geriatric population is also expected to influence the dental consumable market growth. Dental diseases are more common in the older age group and thus need treatment more often.

Browse the Table of Contents and List of figures at: https://reports.valuates.com/market-reports/QYRE-Othe-0U166/global-dental-consumables

DENTAL CONSUMABLES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on type, the dental implants category led the dental consumables industry, accounting for a significant portion of the total market share. The dominance of this sector is due to factors such as strong biocompatibility, osseointegration, and durability. In addition, the growing popularity of laser treatment is boosting the dental implant market.

The North American & Asia-pacific regions are expected to be the most lucrative regions in the dental consumables markets. This is attributed to the rising prevalence of dental illnesses, the growing senior population, and the rising use of cosmetic dentistry for aesthetic purposes in the regions.

Inquire for Regional Report: https://reports.valuates.com/request/regional/QYRE-Othe-0U166/global_dental_consumables_market

Major Players in the Dental Consumables Industry

Straumann

Danaher Corporation

Dentsply Sirona

Zimmer Biomet Holdings

3M Company

Company Ultradent Products

Young Innovations

Mitsui Chemicals

GC Corporation

Henry Schein

Dentatus USA Ltd

Ltd Others

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-0U166&lic=single-user

Buy Now for Enterprise License + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=QYRE-Othe-0U166&lic=enterprise-license

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS

- The global Dental market size is projected to reach USD 45700 Million by 2027, from USD 31000 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Dental Implants market size was USD 3708 Million and it is expected to reach USD 5060.4 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Dental Software market size is projected to reach USD 3818 Million by 2027, from USD 2458.4 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Dental Services market size is projected to reach USD 728590 Million by 2027, from USD 418310 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Dental Equipment and Consumables market size is projected to reach USD 32390 Million by 2027, from USD 20760 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global CBCT Dental Imaging market size is projected to reach USD 438.3 Million by 2027, from USD 298.9 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global Dental Practice Anagement Software market size is projected to reach USD 1407.4 Million by 2027, from USD 861.4 Million in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Dental Fitting market size was USD 3035.4 Million and it is expected to reach USD 4001 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- In 2020, the global Dental Air Polisher market size was USD 507.5 Million and it is expected to reach USD 676.5 Million by the end of 2027, with a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period 2021-2027.

- The global endodontic consumables market generated USD 1234.0 Million in 2020, and is projected to reach USD 1956.51 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 6.28% from 2021 to 2028.

To see the full list of related reports on the Dental

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains detail research methodology employed to generate the report, Please also reach to our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call +1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp : +91 9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Follow on Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

Follow on Linkedin - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Follow on Facebook - https://www.facebook.com/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports