Dental Burs and Endodontic Market to Reach $2.12 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Rise in prevalence of dental disorders, increase in number of dentists, and surge in dental tourism and awareness toward oral health fuel the global dental burs and endodontic market.

PORTLAND, Ore., July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Dental Burs and Endodontic Market by Product (Diamond Burs, Carbide Burs, Endodontic Stainless Steel Files and Endodontic NITI Alloy Files), and Distribution Channel (E-commerce Website, and Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028." According to the report, the global dental burs and endodontic industry was estimated at $1.28 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $2.12 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2021 to 2028.

Download Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/11998

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities-

Rise in prevalence of dental disorders, increase in number of dentists, and surge in dental tourism and awareness toward oral health fuel the global dental burs and endodontic market. On the other hand, high costs associated with dental burs and endodontic products and lack of skilled dental professionals impede growth to some extent. However, advancements in R&D in dentistry would create lucrative opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the pandemic led to disrupted manufacturing activities of dental burs and endodontic products. Also, dearth of raw materials and distorted supply chain impacted the global dental burs and endodontic market negatively.

At the same time, dental clinics were closed down during the lockdown. Dental procedures were carried out only in case of emergencies, thereby affecting the market growth. Nevertheless, the demand is anticipated to rise slowly post pandemic.

The diamond burs segment to dominate-

Based on product, the diamond burs segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to maintain its lead position by the end of 2028. This is attributed due to rise in prevalence of dental cares, growth in the material industry, surge in manufacturing of dental products, and advancement in the R&D for orthodontics across the world. However, the endodontic NiTi alloy files segment is estimated to witness the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period, due to increase in prevalence of root canal procedure, rise in number of dentistry, and growth in awareness about oral hygiene.

Enquiry for Short-term and Long-term Impacts of COVID-19 at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/11998

The e-commerce website segment to maintain the dominant share-

By distribution channel, the e-commerce website segment garnered the lion's share in 2020, holding around three-fifths of the global dental burs and endodontic market, and is expected to retain its dominance by 2028. This segment is also expected to cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. Rise in digitalization and sales of drugs at low cost fuel the growth of the segment.

Europe, followed by North America, garnered the major share in 2020-

Based on region, Europe, followed by North America, held the major share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global dental burs and endodontic market throughout the forecast period, owing to rise in prevalence of dental diseases, presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, increase in awareness about dental care, and surge in demand for root canal procedure in the province. At the same time, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period, due to rise in geriatric population, increase in number of dentists and dental practices, surge in number of dental infection, and rise in awareness about oral hygiene among individuals in this region.

Key players in the industry-

Golden Star Medical Co Ltd.

3M

Prima Dental Manufacturing Ltd.

Mani Inc.

Shinwon Dental Co Ltd.

Global Top Inc.

Tri Hawk , Inc.

, Inc. Spiral Tools Pvt. Ltd.

Shenzhen Feihuan Medical Instruments Co Ltd.

Shenzhen Rogin Medical Co. Ltd.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

We have also published few syndicated market studies in the similar area that might be of your interest. Below are the report title for your reference, considering Impact of Covid-19 Over This Market which will help you to assess aftereffects of pandemic on short-term and long-term growth trends of this market.

Similar Reports:

Medical Tourism Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2028

Respiratory Care Devices Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Diabetic Retinopathy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2028

Cancer Immunotherapy Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Single-use Bioprocessing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Forensic Technology Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

Surgical Robotics Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2028

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research