Denisa Saková, Deputy Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic, Visited China and Held Dialogues with Representatives of Gotion High-tech

News provided by

Gotion High-tech

26 Aug, 2024, 11:52 GMT

HEFEI, China, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 20-21, Denisa Saková, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy of the Slovak Republic, led a delegation comprising representatives from the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Finance, the Embassy of the Slovak Republic in Beijing and the Consulate General of the Slovak Republic in Shanghai to visit Hefei, China. On August 21, they made a special trip to Gotion High-tech.

Continue Reading
Denisa Saková and her delegation visited the exhibition hall of Gotion
Denisa Saková and her delegation visited the exhibition hall of Gotion

During their visit to Gotion High-tech, Denisa Saková and her delegation toured the company's exhibition hall, battery validation center and the Gotion VW Unified Cell plant. They acquired a thorough understanding of Gotion's battery R&D and manufacturing capabilities. The delegation lauded Gotion's innovative prowess, manufacturing excellence, and global competitiveness. Furthermore, they engaged in profound discussions regarding the company's future project developments and strategic initiatives in Slovakia.

During the meeting, Denisa Saková emphasized that as the first Chinese battery manufacturer to establish strategic operations in Slovakia, Gotion will receive full support from the Slovak government in its battery gigafactory project, which is expected to become a successful example of cooperation between China and Slovakia.

Li Zhen, Chairman of Gotion High-tech, noted that the visit of Deputy Prime Minister Denisa Saková and her delegation is a significant honor for Gotion, reflecting their trust in the company. Gotion has taken Slovakia as the strategic starting point for integrating into Europe's energy transformation, and will bring advanced technologies, products and production lines to Slovakia, contributing to the green energy transformation of Slovakia and even across Europe.

Participants of the meeting also include: Ladislav Kamenický, the Minister of Finance of the Slovak Republic; Jaroslav Rybánsky, Advisor to the Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic; Igor Pacolák, Consul General of the Slovak Republic in Shanghai; Marian Bocek, co-founder and CEO of InoBat, the local partner of Gotion in Slovakia; and Steven Cai, President of the EMEA BU of Gotion.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2488492/Denisa_Sakov__delegation_visited_exhibition_hall_Gotion.jpg

Also from this source

Charge up to 80% in just 9.8 minutes! Gotion High-tech unveiled new products and new technology.

Gotion High-tech hosted its 13th Technology Conference on May 17, unveiling its new products and new technology, including 5C ultra-fast charging...

Gotion High-tech's operating profit up 391% in 2023, nearly RMB 2.8 billion invested in R&D for the year

On the evening of 19 April, Gotion High-tech (002074) released its 2023 annual report. The company achieved operating revenue of RMB 31.605 billion,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Oil & Energy

Image1

Utilities

Image1

Chemical

Image1

Chemical

News Releases in Similar Topics