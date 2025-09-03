D•engage Secures Strategic Investment to Accelerate Global Expansion and Innovation of their CXDP

LONDON, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- D•engage, the Customer Experience Data Platform (CXDP) that helps brands turn data into action, has secured strategic investment led by TIBAS Ventures, with participation from Gelecek Etki VC, managed in partnership with Vestel Ventures and Tacirler Asset Management, Maxis, and Türkiye Development Fund - Invest 101 Fund. The funding will fuel product innovation and continue key market expansion, building upon their strong presence in Europe, LATAM, MENA & Asia.

Founded in 2018, D•engage enables marketers to unify customer data, orchestrate personalised campaigns, and measure results across every touchpoint — including onsite, in-app, email, SMS, push, WhatsApp, and more. The platform is available as both cloud-based and on-premise deployments, giving enterprises the flexibility to meet security, compliance, and integration needs. With global client support, D•engage serves brands across industries and geographies, helping them operate with confidence at scale.

Aman, Co-Founder & CEO of D•engage:

"This investment is about building faster, smarter, and more marketer-friendly solutions. We aim to use AI to reduce the time it takes to go from idea to execution, so marketing teams can focus on creativity, strategy, and results."

How D•engage Works

D•engage combines data management, segmentation, personalization, campaign orchestration, and analytics into one platform. Marketers can manage both real-time engagement channels — such as onsite and in-app — and outbound campaigns, all from a single interface.

Its decisioning engine, Zeki AI, helps marketers identify the right audiences, predict behaviours, and select the best timing and channels for engagement. This reduces repetitive tasks, increases productivity, and ensures campaigns are delivered with maximum relevance.

Market Position and Expansion

D•engage is expanding into key markets, building on its strong presence in over 30 countries across Europe, LATAM, MENA, and Asia. With flexible deployment options in both on-premise and cloud, AI-driven capabilities, ability to handle high-scale enterprise needs and complex regulatory environments, the platform holds a competitive advantage over less adaptable solutions.

Customer-Centric Approach

With clients across diverse industries, D•engage focuses on delivering a partnership approach to customer support, providing global, round-the-clock assistance, ensuring that brands receive the help they need wherever they operate.

Founding Story

D•engage was founded by Aman Dotani, Co-Founder & CEO, and Itri Osman, Co-Founder & CTO, to address a critical gap in the market: giving marketers a single, easy-to-use platform that connects data with action, without needing to juggle multiple disconnected tools. Their vision is to make marketing operations faster, more productive, and more impactful through automation and intelligent decisioning.

TIBAS Ventures, the corporate venture capital arm of Isbank, Turkey's first and largest private bank:

''D•engage has been built on belief, persistence, and the courage to dream big. This is a team that has turned obstacles into milestones, and their journey is proof that determination can create something extraordinary. We are proud to back them as they scale their impact and strengthen their presence in every market they serve.''

About D•engage

D•engage is a Customer Experience Data Platform and marketing automation provider, serving clients globally with a focus on making marketing faster, simpler, and more impactful.

Contact: Marketing Team, Marketing@dengage.com