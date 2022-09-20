Demulsifier Market Revenue to Surpass USD 3,486 Million Revenue by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research report published by P&S Intelligence, from $2,414.6 million in 2021, the value of the demulsifier market will reach $3,485.6 million by 2030, advancing at a 4.2% CAGR over this decade.

Market Driven by Growing E&P Activities

The biggest reason behind the growth in the demand for such chemicals is the continuous boom of the oil & gas industry. These agents are used to separate oil-in-water and water-in-oil emulsions into their constituents, mainly crude oil. The demand for this commodity is itself driven by that for its derivatives, such as gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and naphtha, for use as automotive fuels and to generate heat and power.

Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/demulsifier-market/report-sample

Further, a wide variety of chemical products, most commonly solvents and conventional plastics, are manufactured from crude oil. Hence, as the rate of urbanization, consumption of electricity, and disposable incomes increase, thus driving E&P activities, the demulsifier market will also continue to grow.

Major Segmentation Insights

Under the type segment, the larger category is oil-soluble, with a $2,014.2-million value in 2021. The superior low-temperature performance, better fuel combustibility, and lower requirement of these variants in emulsions make them popular.

value in 2021. The superior low-temperature performance, better fuel combustibility, and lower requirement of these variants in emulsions make them popular. Crude oil processing was the largest category within the application segment, with an over 37% share, in 2021. The separation of crude oil from water is imperative before it can be refined or petrochemicals can be produced from it.

Lubricant manufacturing also holds a significant demulsifier market share as the failure to remove water from lubricants would lead to the corrosion, rusting, and breakage of automotive and machine parts.

Another key consumer of demulsifying agents is petro refineries, on account of the rising demand for automotive, marine, and aviation fuel, despite the push for electrification. For instance, on average, a Jumbo Jet guzzles up to 10 metric tonnes of ATF every hour, after reaching its cruising altitude.

Browse detailed report on Global Demulsifier Market Trends, Development and Demand Forecast Report 2030

Regional Analysis of Demulsifier Market

The MEA is the largest consumer of demulsifiers because it is the undisputed leader in the global oil & gas industry. Of the 13 OPEC members, all of which are global oil & gas powerhouses, all but Venezuela are in the MEA region. Due to the maturing of the existing oilfields, efforts are on to find virgin ones, which would, in due course, propel the requirement for demulsifying agents.

Moreover, the demulsifier market growth prospects are bright in North America, with the U.S. being the largest cruder oil producer. Due to the high population and urbanization rate, the demand for petroleum products is rather high in the region. As per reports, in 2021, petroleum consumption in the U.S. stood at 19.78 million barrels per day. Moreover, since Canada has the third-largest crude reserves in the world, the demand for demulsifiers could explode here in the coming years.

Demulsifier Market Report Coverage

By Type

Water Soluble

Oil Soluble

By Application

Sludge Oil Treatment

Petro Refineries

Crude Oil Processing

Lubricant Manufacturing

Other Applications

Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Russia



Norway



Germany



U.K.



Italy

Asia-Pacific

China



Vietnam



India



Indonesia



Malaysia

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East and Africa

and South Africa



Saudi Arabia

Browse More Reports Published by P&S

Industrial Lubricants Market Size and Share Analysis by Product, Application – Industry Growth and Forecast Report

Lubricants Market Size and Share Analysis by Base Oil, Product Type, End User – Industry Development and Demand Forecast Report

About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.

Contact:

Prajneesh Kumar

P&S Intelligence

Phone: +1-347-960-6455

Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg

SOURCE P&S Intelligence