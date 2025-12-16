Democracy officially the fastest growing PR agency outside of London

MANCHESTER, England, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Democracy is the fastest growing PR agency outside of London, new figures have revealed.

Prolific North's annual audit of businesses showed the Manchester-headquartered business has jumped to 14th in the Top 50 list.

The leap follows an incredible year of growth for Democracy's clients in the food and drink sector, homes and interiors, gardening, energy, addiction rehab, coatings, work and safety wear, refrigerants and travel.

How has Democracy done it?

Jennifer O'Grady, CEO of Democracy, said: "We're reliable, our work generates exposure across multiple channels and we successfully help our consumer and business clients to protect, connect and amplify their businesses to their wide mix of stakeholders.

"2025 has been a big year for us. We've opened a new office in London, developed an AI visibility product, strengthened our strategic PR team and invested in our people.

"When that client mix includes household names such as Flymo, Fray Bentos and Tequila Rose, industry giants like Certas and Arco and challenger brands looking to gain a bigger share of voice in their sectors, the need for a skilled and flexible team has never been more important."

A year of highs

Democracy's standout moments of 2025 included crowning the UK's top allotment at the stunning Le Manoir Aux Quat'Saisons in a new nationwide competition for Gardena.

The fastest growing agency also found the oldest Flymo lawnmower as the brand celebrated turning 60, launched a new 0% wine in a can for Eisberg at the beach in Cromer, took Tequila Rose to Glastonbury, worked with Big John the 'Boshfather' as national treasure brand Fray Bentos got festive and found Britain's Toughest Tradie with Arco.

Why London?

Democracy took the big step in September of opening a second office, establishing a new base in Soho in the heart of London.

While lots of agencies outside of London complain about the 'London bubble', Democracy has taken a different approach and brought its people-powered insights to the capital.

The agency has a reputation for hard graft, value and measurable difference, and has learned how to win by understanding and engaging with people, whether they're in London or the 87% of the UK population who live outside the capital.

Growth doesn't stop

CEO Jen added: "Like any good business, we're not resting on our laurels. In fact, 2026 looks even more exciting with AI in particular shaking up the communications landscape.

"Effective PR campaigns can increase AI visibility and help challenger brands gain first mover advantage over competitors.

"We are already well placed to identify the visibility of brands across all touchpoints and are busy working with clients to future proof them."