DemandTec by Acoustic Positioned as the Leader in the 2024 SPARK Matrix™: Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotions Optimization by QKS Group

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix ™ provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotions Optimization vendors.

provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotions Optimization vendors. DemandTec by Acoustic, with its comprehensive technology and customer experience management, has received strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

MIDDLETON, Mass., March 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QKS Group has named DemandTec by Acoustic as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix™: Intelligent Retail Pricing & Promotions Optimization (IRP&PO), 2024 report.

The QKS Group SPARK Matrix™ evaluates vendors based on technology excellence and customer impact. It offers an in-depth analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscapes, and competitive positioning. By providing competitive analysis and ranking of leading technology vendors, the SPARK Matrix™ delivers strategic insights that help users assess provider capabilities, differentiate competitively, and understand market positions.

DemandTec has been chosen as a leader in the 2024 IRP&PO SPARK Matrix™ due to its outstanding capabilities in optimizing retail pricing and promotions by leveraging advanced analytics and AI to deliver data-driven insights for dynamic decision-making. Unlike point solutions, DemandTec's Total Lifecycle Pricing uniquely enables seamless trade fund management between retailers and suppliers – streamlining promotional activities for maximum efficiency.

QKS Group defines IRP&PO as solutions that help retailers and CPGs optimize prices across the entire product lifecycle, plan effective promotions, and formulate optimal markdown strategies. These systems utilize advanced analytics to increase sell-through, maximize sales, and improve margins, helping retailers manage prices with ease and monitor pricing performance. IRP&PO solutions equip retailers with a granular analysis of consumers and the market by leveraging insightful data to recommend real-time prices across all channels and enable them to make informed pricing decisions.

According to Avinash Singh, Analyst at QKS Group, "DemandTec is a leading global provider of AI-powered pricing, promotion, markdown optimization, and trade fund management solutions. As the only end-to-end lifecycle pricing platform, DemandTec enables retailers and CPGs to optimize pricing strategies with advanced data science while fostering seamless trade fund management with their suppliers. By combining innovative technology with deep industry expertise, DemandTec empowers businesses to enhance margin efficiency, improve promotions, and drive competitive pricing strategies."

"QKS Group's recognition reaffirms DemandTec Total Lifecycle Pricing as the only true end-to-end lifecycle pricing platform, uniquely enabling retailers and brands to optimize pricing strategies while driving seamless collaboration," said Jack Tirella, CEO of DemandTec by Acoustic. "Our AI-driven solutions provide retailers, CPGs, and brokers with the intelligence and automation needed to navigate market complexities, enhance profitability, and deliver sustained growth."

The IRP&PO solutions market has seen significant growth, driven by advancements in AI and machine learning technologies that enable more accurate and dynamic pricing strategies. Retailers and CPGs are increasingly adopting these solutions to optimize promotional planning, personalize offers, and improve customer targeting. Enhanced data analytics and real-time insights allow businesses to make agile pricing decisions, maximizing revenue and improving competitiveness. Additionally, the integration of cloud-based platforms has made these solutions more scalable and accessible, further accelerating market adoption. As consumer preferences evolve, IRP&PO solutions continue to adapt, offering greater flexibility and precision.

About DemandTec by Acoustic:

A pioneering leader for decades, DemandTec continues to usher in the new era of retail pricing technology. With its pricing, promotions, markdowns, and collaboration solutions, CPG and retail partners can balance real-time shopper demand with business objectives to drive sustainable, profitable revenue growth. To learn more, visit www.demandtec.com.

About QKS Group:

QKS Group is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients achieve business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At QKS Group, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

For more available research, please visit https://qksgroup.com/

