Demandbase Unveils Demandbase One, The Next Generation Account-Based Marketing Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) , today launched Demandbase One—the only ABM solution that connects everything Sales and Marketing teams need to win in today's evolving B2B landscape.

Demandbase One brings together the best of Demandbase and Engagio, helping B2B revenue teams find and prioritize target accounts, engage them across channels, and close the deals that matter most. By combining proprietary data, third-party data, and a company's own first-party data, Demandbase One gives revenue teams a complete view of their customers and prospects at every stage of the buying journey. And with sophisticated AI and machine learning, Demandbase One can clearly direct teams to the accounts that will most likely convert to pipeline and ultimately, become valuable customers.

"The B2B world is changing more quickly than ever. Digital transformation has accelerated, buyer journeys are more complex, and the decision-makers in purchases are more difficult to reach. But B2B technology hasn't kept up," said Gabe Rogol, Chief Executive Officer, Demandbase. "Demandbase One represents a giant leap forward for Marketing and Sales teams and their ability to effectively manage the modern customer journey and scale for significant growth. We have built a platform that will truly transform the way B2B organizations do business today and in the future."

Demandbase One is designed to redefine how B2B companies execute their account-based strategies. The product suite offers B2B revenue teams innovative solutions—not available in any other ABM solution—that lets them:

The Demandbase One product suite includes:

The Demandbase ABM Platform — The ABM Platform is powered by AI, proprietary data, and integrations with first-party systems like CRM and marketing automation. It uses predictive analytics to find and prioritize accounts that are actively looking to buy a brand's products and solutions, provides a consolidated view of the account for Marketing and Sales teams to align around, and measures the impact and effectiveness of account-based programs.

— The ABM Platform is powered by AI, proprietary data, and integrations with first-party systems like CRM and marketing automation. It uses predictive analytics to find and prioritize accounts that are actively looking to buy a brand's products and solutions, provides a consolidated view of the account for Marketing and Sales teams to align around, and measures the impact and effectiveness of account-based programs. Advertising — As B2B companies make significant investments in digital technologies, Demandbase Advertising (powered by the only DSP designed for B2B) gives them the ability to deliver personalized ads to reach their target accounts accurately.

— As B2B companies make significant investments in digital technologies, Demandbase Advertising (powered by the only DSP designed for B2B) gives them the ability to deliver personalized ads to reach their target accounts accurately. Personalization — Today's B2B buyers expect vendors to connect with them through personalized experiences on any channel. Demandbase Personalization helps create a tailored experience for target accounts visiting a brand's website, maximizing their engagement and conversion.

— Today's B2B buyers expect vendors to connect with them through personalized experiences on any channel. Demandbase Personalization helps create a tailored experience for target accounts visiting a brand's website, maximizing their engagement and conversion. Orchestration — Demandbase Orchestration brings the scale and sophistication of traditional marketing automation to the Account-Based Marketing world. With it, businesses can drive more meaningful interactions using multi-channel, cross-departmental plays, and complex audience segmentation at scale.

— Demandbase Orchestration brings the scale and sophistication of traditional marketing automation to the Account-Based Marketing world. With it, businesses can drive more meaningful interactions using multi-channel, cross-departmental plays, and complex audience segmentation at scale. Attribution — Demandbase Attribution lets companies use multi-touch attribution to measure marketing ROI and see which programs are moving the pipeline and revenue needle.

"One thing I'm incredibly proud of is the speed at which we were able to integrate our platforms to deliver Demandbase One," said Jon Miller, Chief Product Officer, Demandbase. "But we didn't cut any corners. In fact, while we are a new Demandbase, we didn't have to build new capabilities to deliver the leading ABM platform, we just had to combine the existing best-in-class functionality from each company — which is exactly what we've done."

Demandbase customers have already started benefiting from the new solution, with multiple accounts actively deploying Demandbase One, including global brands like Fuze. "There are many questions you can ask to understand what a customer or prospect is interested in based on their behavior," said Emily Ketchum, Director of Global Marketing Operations, Fuze. "What are they doing on the web? How are they responding to marketing programs? Are they engaging with marketing automation tools? Are they in our nurture streams? Demandbase brings all of this information together in one place, making it seamless to consume that data and understand who's engaged and what they're interested in. I haven't seen any other platform that lets you do that."

Along with the new product introduction, Demandbase has also announced a new partnership with LiveRamp to help support the account-based strategies of enterprise customers.

The launch of Demandbase One reinforces the company's vision of a reimagined B2B landscape. Demandbase also unveiled a new corporate look and feel in conjunction with today's platform launch. Today marks the beginning of a new Demandbase for a new world.

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the no-limits Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platform that expands paths to revenue for B2B companies. The company offers the industry's leading account-based platform that enables B2B revenue teams to find, engage, and close business. The biggest and fastest-growing global companies, such as Accenture, Adobe, DocuSign, Facebook, GE, and, Salesforce rely on Demandbase to drive their ABM strategy and maximize their marketing performance. The company has received numerous honors, including Inc. 5000, San Francisco Business Times Best Places to Work, JMP Securities list "The Hot 100: The Best Privately Held Software Companies," the Deloitte Fast 500, and Gartner Cool Vendor for Tech Go-To-Market. In 2019, Demandbase executives authored the definitive book on ABM, " Account-Based Marketing: How to Target and Engage the Companies That Will Grow Your Revenue ."

For more information, please visit www.demandbase.com or follow the company on Twitter @Demandbase .

