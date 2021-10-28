Demandbase named as a 2021 Technology Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix for Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platform, 2021

MIDDLETON, Mass., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named Demandbase as a 2021 technology leader in the SPARK Matrix analysis of the global Account-Based Marketing (ABM) market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ includes a detailed analysis of global ABM market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides a competitive analysis and ranking of the leading ABM vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix, providing strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

The Covid-19 outbreak has led to unprecedented disruption across major industries. Despite the economic recession, technology investments have risen from the year 2021 onwards, driven mainly by the pent-up demand in addition to the eventual economic recovery of the key markets across the geographical regions. Due to the growing digital transformation and customer-centric initiatives across industry segments, a robust personalized customer experience strategy is considered amongst the most essential to meet ever-growing customer expectations, improve brand loyalty, and win over the competition.

With the pandemic, managing and optimizing ABM strategy has become more challenging in the B2B landscape. Organizations of all sizes, especially large enterprises are showing tremendous interest in building engaging ABM content and effectively scaling ABM programs in their business to serve customers in an omnichannel environment and maximize ROI. ABM platform's ability to provide actionable insights on account, people, and engagement, target accounts with personalized content across various channels, and provide next best action, is driving market growth across the geographical regions and industry segments. Owing to the rising competition and exponential growth opportunities, several new vendors are emerging with innovative technology offerings.

Demandbase is a provider and an early innovator of the account-based marketing (ABM) platform and specializes in B2B marketing & sales, web analytics & optimization, personalization, account-based advertising, account-based experience, multi-channel orchestration, attribution, predictive analytics, sales insights, and more. The company is positioned amongst the leading CJA vendors in the SPARK Matrix: Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platform, 2021. The Demandbase One B2B Go-To-Market Suite comprises four clouds, including Advertising Cloud, ABX (account-based experience) Cloud, Sales Intelligence Cloud, and Data Cloud. The Advertising Cloud and ABX comprise comprehensive ABM capabilities, including self-serve advertising, managed services, DSP built for B2B, cookie & IP targeting, Engagement Platform, Personalization, Orchestration, and Attribution.

According to Priyanka Panhale, Analyst, Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "Demandbase's cloud-native, B2B go-to-market suite equipped with end-to-end ABM capabilities helps organizations to address their challenges regarding a low and slow pipeline, spending inefficiency, misaligned sales and marketing goals, and low customer ARR and churn." The company delivers a strong customer ownership experience with its AI/ML-powered account selection capability and ABM platform's key differentiators - including powerful account-based experience cloud, B2B advertising, deepest sales-facing functionality, intent capabilities, flexible integrations, and best data strategy. The company's ability to cater requirements of organizations of all sizes, industry expertise, innovative and robust product strategy and roadmap, and comprehensive functional capabilities, have received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact and has been positioned as a technology leader in the SPARK Matrix : Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platform, 2021." Priyanka adds.

The Demandbase team put even more emphasis on our approach to the customer experience this year," said Jon Miller, CMO and CPO of Demandbase. "We believe that account-based experience (ABX) is the future of ABM. So, being named the leader in a report that underscores the importance of meeting buyers with the experience they want shows that we are on the right track. There's no question the need to scale ABM into a true go to market motion is the future of our industry. We're honored to be named as the leader, paving the way for our current and future customers."

