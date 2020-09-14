Demandbase Expands Leadership Team With New CRO To Reshape The B2B Marketing Landscape

Demandbase taps industry leader, Allison Metcalfe, to lead revenue strategy

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) , announced today its appointment of Allison Metcalfe to the role of Chief Revenue Officer. As Demandbase's CRO, Metcalfe will lead the company's Sales, Advertising, and Customer Success teams while partnering with Marketing and Product teams to exceed revenue goals. Metcalfe's appointment reinforces the company's commitment to expanding the leadership team with top talent to help achieve - while reshaping the B2B martech landscape.

Click-to-Tweet - New era of B2B leadership keeps taking shape as Demandbase adds @AllisonMetcalfe to exec team as CRO https://bit.ly/3mevguE #leadersinB2B #B2Bmartech #B2Badtech #reshapingB2B #ABM

An accomplished executive with extensive experience across customer success, partnerships, sales, and marketing, Metcalfe has a proven track record of leading high-performing, customer-centric revenue teams and building revenue-generating divisions while nurturing the next generation of leaders. In her new role, Metcalfe will be responsible for overseeing Demandbase's revenue operations.

"We are thrilled to have Allison Metcalfe rejoin Demandbase as our - Chief Revenue Officer and help us continue to accelerate our growth trajectory. Allison is a dynamic leader with extensive experience growing important business categories, scaling revenue, and building effective teams, making her the ideal candidate to lead our organization," said Gabe Rogol, Chief Executive Officer, Demandbase. "As ABM continues to become core to B2B Marketing, B2B organizations rely on the Demandbase platform to execute go-to-market strategies, to deliver personalized experiences to customers, and to drive growth."

Metcalfe joins Demandbase after a successful seven-year stint at the leading advertising technology company LiveRamp. Throughout her career, Metcalfe has had extensive experience creating business lines and building teams to drive growth. She was responsible for creating LiveRamp's customer success function before moving onto building LiveRamp TV, the company's TV advertising division, which helped them establish a net new revenue stream from the $80+ billion TV advertising industry, and now accounts for 10 percent of their over $300M in annual recurring revenue. More recently, Metcalfe held the role of Senior Vice President of Field Strategy, Productivity, and Partnerships.

Previously, Metcalfe was a Customer Success leader at Demandbase. She also held leadership Customer Success roles at Jigsaw (now Data.com, acquired by Salesforce) and Equilar. Metcalfe holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism and Sociology from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

"Returning to Demandbase, an organization that has been at the forefront of B2B martech, as Chief Revenue Officer is an incredible opportunity," said Allison Metcalfe, Chief Revenue Officer, Demandbase. "I'm thrilled to work with the company's dynamic revenue-generating teams to empower our B2B customers to leverage ABM to scale for significant growth."

Allison Metcalfe joins the growing leadership team at Demandbase, including Jon Miller, Chief Product Officer; Brain Babcock, Chief Technology Officer; and Supreet Oberoi, Senior Vice President of Engineering.





About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) and an indispensable part of the B2B tech stack. The company offers the only end-to-end ABM platform that helps B2B marketers identify, win, and grow the accounts that matter most. The biggest and fastest-growing companies in the world, such as Accenture, Adobe, DocuSign, GE, Salesforce, and others, rely on Demandbase to drive their ABM strategy and maximize their marketing performance. The company has received numerous honors, including Inc. 5000, San Francisco Business Times Best Places to Work, JMP Securities list "The Hot 100: The Best Privately Held Software Companies," the Deloitte Fast 500, and Gartner Cool Vendor for Tech Go-To-Market. In 2019, Demandbase executives authored the definitive book on ABM, " Account-Based Marketing: How to Target and Engage the Companies That Will Grow Your Revenue ." Recently, Demandbase acquired Engagio, the leading B2B account-based engagement platform, making a significant step in fulfilling the mission of transforming how B2B organizations go-to-market.

For more information, please visit www.demandbase.com or follow the company on Twitter @Demandbase .

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/195496/demandbase_logo.jpg

Related Links

http://www.demandbase.com



SOURCE Demandbase