Demandbase Accelerates Growth to Record Levels in 2020 as Enterprises Double Down on Account-Based Marketing

The company achieves profitability two quarters ahead of plan

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the definitive leader in Account-Based Marketing (ABM) , has grown at record levels through the third quarter in 2020 while achieving profitability six months ahead of plan. The company's results can be attributed to its customers' success as they increase investment in ABM programs and continue the digital transformation of their B2B marketing strategy. As the dominant ABM technology provider to large enterprises, Demandbase was strategically positioned to support global companies. They shifted "in-person" and field marketing budgets to digital for greater scale and measurement.

"B2B organizations continue to recognize that adopting account-based go-to-market and digital-first strategies are the way forward in growing the customer pipeline and revenue. Digital Transformation is happening faster than ever today," said Gabe Rogol, Chief Executive Officer, Demandbase. "Our technology is ideal for helping customers increase revenue and improve retention, no matter the business climate. This, combined with our enhanced focus on operational excellence, has allowed Demandbase to deliver what all companies hope for, accelerating revenue growth and stronger profits."

The financial results come just before the company's launch next month of a new, unified ABM platform, which will combine the best of Demandbase and Engagio in a single, best-of-breed ABM Platform. The company is already experiencing extraordinarily high demand from customers to start using the new platform to execute account-based revenue strategies.

Demandbase's track record of delivering best-in-class products to the market continued through 2020 with the launch of new, innovative solutions that enable revenue teams to align around target accounts, provide personalized experiences, and drive growth, including Enhanced Account Identification , Demandbase Data Stream , Site Analytics , Self-Serve Ad Targeting and Automated Advertising With Dynamic Audiences .

Enabling the company to reach its next growth stage, Demandbase has expanded the management team with some of the industry's most successful leaders. In the past several months, Demandbase has added Jon Miller as Chief Product Officer, Brian Babcock as Chief Technology Officer, Allison Metcalf as Chief Revenue Officer, and Supreet Oberoi as Senior Vice President, Engineering.

Demandbase continued to be recognized as a leader in both product innovation and as a high-quality workplace: Business Insider's Top 20 Martech Executives of 2020 (Gabe Rogol) , Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies (Engagio) , San Francisco Business Times Best Places to Work list (third year), and a leader in The Forrester New Wave™: ABM Platforms, Q2 2020 (two-time leader).

With the Management team solidified, Demandbase is on track to exceed financial expectations in Q4 2020 for the year while launching its most important product to date. As Demandbase continues to accelerate growth and reach significant milestones, it is poised to continue its domination of the ABM category and through 2021 and beyond.

