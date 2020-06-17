Demand From Governments for Effective Preparation for Future Calamities to Drive Valuation of Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market to US$1.6 Bn by 2027 - TMR

- Sudden climate changes have led to damage to nature and high loss of human lives, which attracted conscious efforts from governments to invest in technology to be ready for future calamities

- The global weather monitoring solutions and services market has benefitted from approach and is expected to witness promising growth in future

ALBANY, New York, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Transparency Market Research has recently published a new research report that provides an in-depth information about the overall working dynamics of the global weather monitoring solutions and services market. In this research report, the reader can find meaningful and actionable insights about the key driving factors, prominent restraining factors, key segments, geographical outlook, and the general condition of the vendor landscape of the global market.

As per the findings of the research report, the global weather monitoring solutions and services market is expected to showcase a promising CAGR of ~7% over the course of the given forecast period ranging from 2019 to 2027. Given the rate of growth, the valuation of the global market is expected to rise up to US$1.6 Bn by the end of 2027. Initially, the market was valued at US$896 Mn in the year 2019.

Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market – Key Takeaways

Based on type, the global weather monitoring solutions and services market is being divided into solutions and data services. The segment of solutions is further divided into hardware and software.

Of these two, the segment of solutions is expected to witness a promising rate of growth in the coming years of the forecast period.

In terms of end user industry, the global weather monitoring solutions and services market is segmented into agriculture and fisheries, renewable energy, energy and utilities, broadcast and telecommunications, meteorology, government, transport & logistics, and others.

Of these, the segment of government is expected to provide promising and lucrative growth opportunities for the development of the global market in the coming years of the forecast period.

Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market – Key Driving Factors

Global warming has led to frequent changes in weather patterns, leading to heat waves and droughts. The number of incidents of natural disasters has increased due to these fluctuations in weather. Fluctuating weather conditions are a cause of concern across different industries. A reliable system for advanced warning is important to take preventive steps, which can save these industries from huge damages and losses. This, in turn, is expected to drive the weather monitoring solutions and services market.

Introduction of IoT for weather monitoring solutions has improved data delivery. The introduction of IoT has led to improved, efficient, and timely data transfer between systems through improved system connectivity. These factors have resulted in enhanced weather forecasting services, which, in turn, is estimated to drive the demand for weather monitoring solutions and services during the forecast period.

Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market – Key Restraining Factors

One key restraining factor for the market growth has been the functioning issues of sensors. Primarily, weather monitoring solutions and services operate of sensors as they play a key role in transmission of information. Functional issues and frequent inoperability of these sensors can thus lead to slowing down of the market growth.

Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market – Geographical Outlook

Asia Pacific region is projected to provide ample growth opportunities for the growth of the global weather monitoring solutions and services market.

region is projected to provide ample growth opportunities for the growth of the global weather monitoring solutions and services market. The growth of the regional segment is mainly attributed to the growing demand for these services from emerging economies such as India and China as they move gradually towards use of renewable energy usage.

Global Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market – Key Players

Vaisala Oyj, Campbell Scientific Inc., and Met Instruments Inc. are some of the key players in the global market.

Weather Monitoring Solutions and Services Market: Segmentation

The global weather monitoring solutions and services market has been segmented based on type, end-use industry, and region.

In terms of type, the weather monitoring solutions and services market has been segmented into:

Solutions

Hardware



Software

Data Services

Based on end-use industry, the weather monitoring solutions and services market has been segmented into:

Transportation & Logistics

Government

Meteorology

Broadcast and Telecommunications

Energy & Utilities

Renewable Energy

Agriculture & Fisheries

Others (Hydrology, Weather Service Providers, etc.).

Based on region, the weather monitoring solutions and services market has been segmented into:

North America

U.S.



Canada



Rest of North America

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Russia



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

& South America

Brazil



Rest of South America

