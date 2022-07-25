Demand for Streamlined Pharmaceutical Distribution Networks Grows

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharmaceutical wholesale and distribution is a major market, and one that is currently growing worldwide. Generally, it is defined as the management of the physical flow of pharmaceutical supplies from manufacturing to the point of use. To manage the supply chain effectively, health care distribution is crucial. Pharmaceutical distributors are primarily responsible for distribution of OTC medications/vitamins, generic medications, and brand-name/innovator medications. In addition, they also distribute biopharmaceutical products such as monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, blood and blood products, cellular and gene therapy products, stem cell products, and tissue and tissue products. And, according to data provided by Technavio, the pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution market is expected to grow by USD 548.7 Million from 2020 to 2025. Moreover, the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 7.93% during the forecast period. E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH), AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC), Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC), Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH), Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA).

Globally, pharmaceuticals wholesale and distribution services are highly dependent on the trucking industry for the transportation of pharmaceutical supplies to various locations. However, there is a shortage of skilled truck drivers in the global logistics market, which will grow steadily during the forecast period. In addition, the demand for pharmaceutical drugs increased significantly in 2020 owing to the outbreak of COVID-19. Furthermore, the U.S. witnessed significant disruption in the supply chain and an economic recession, which adversely impacted the regional pharmaceutical industry, primarily during the first half of 2020.

E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EJH) announced last week breaking news that, "via its wholly-owned Hong Kong subsidiary E-Home Household Service Holdings Limited ("Hong Kong E-Home"), the Company has completed the acquisition of majority ownership of Zhongrun (Fujian) Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. ("Zhongrun"), a leading medicine and personal care products operator in China.

Pursuant to the Agreement, Hong Kong E-Home will acquire 55% of equity interests in Zhongrun. Upon completion of the transaction, Hong Kong E-Home has the right to appoint at two-thirds of members of the board of directors of Zhongrun, including its executive director.

Founded in 2017 with RMB 100 million registered capital, Zhongrun operates as a drug wholesaler and logistics distributor specializing in all kinds of traditional (patent) Chinese medicines, antibiotics, dietary supplements and medical devices.

Mr. Wenshan Xie, Chairman and CEO of E-Home, commented: 'This is a big moment for our Company and Zhongrun. Zhongrun has already established itself as one of the top medicine distributors in China with a loyal customer base. We couldn't be more excited to bring them into our portfolio of world-class household service ecosystem. We look forward to improving upon Zhongrun's already strong results and expand our extensive and exclusive household services and other benefits to our customers and shareholders. It also represents E-Home's official entry into the pharmaceutical and health industry, which is currently under a strong development trend. We believe that our participation and integration with Zhongrun will bring better performance and development for E-Home in the short future.'"

AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE: ABC) announced on March 4th, the launch of a unique supply chain elective course at Xavier University of Louisiana's (XULA) College of Pharmacy, a top-ranked historically Black university. The Advanced Pharmacy Practice Experience (APPE) Pharmacy Distribution Leadership Rotation course exposes students to the interconnectivity between pharmaceutical supply chain stakeholders such as distributors, manufacturers and providers and gives students an understanding of the system and its essential role in the delivery of patient care. "As one of the top producers of African American pharmacists in the nation, Xavier's College of Pharmacy is constantly evolving its curriculum to provide our students with a comprehensive education that prepares them for a long and successful career," said Dr. Kathleen Kennedy, the Dean of the College of Pharmacy at Xavier University of Louisiana. "We thank AmerisourceBergen for developing this program, which not only demystifies the pharmaceutical supply chain and its impact on a pharmacist's day-to-day operations, but also exposes our students to new industries where their expertise can add value."

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ: HSIC) announced on May 17th, the appointment of Dirk Benson to the position of Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer of the Company's North America Distribution Group (NADG). "Dirk is an outstanding professional," said Mr. Connett. "He is held in high regard in the industry, with a track record of growing innovative businesses and leading people. Dirk has a deep knowledge of health care distribution, experience building teams that work across boundaries, and the energy and insight needed to help Henry Schein fulfill our strategic plan." In addition, Nancy Lanni has been named Vice President and General Manager of the newly created Strategic Account Management Team, responsible for serving the Company's large dental and medical distribution customers in the U.S. as a part of Mr. Benson's team. Ms. Lanni, who joined Henry Schein in 1995, has held increasingly responsible leadership positions at the Company, most recently as the head of the Healthcare Services team of the Company's U.S. Medical Group, serving the group's largest customers.

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE: CAH) announced on June 2nd, the addition of a new distribution center in the Columbus, Ohio, area as part of a multi-year warehouse modernization and growth plan. The new distribution center will support the company's at-Home Solutions business, a market-leading medical supplies provider and specialized business focused on providing comfortable care in the home for people with chronic and serious health conditions. "We have been committed to helping patients take care of their health at home for decades," said Rob Schlissberg, President, Cardinal Health at-Home Solutions. "As a result of the pandemic, the health care industry is experiencing accelerated consumer demand for personalized experiences when it comes to health care at home. Expanding our warehouse footprint optimizes our distribution network and enhances our customer service levels, while positioning us for sustained growth in an area of patient care that continues to evolve."

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ: WBA) and AmerisourceBergen Corp. announced last year, strategic agreements under which AmerisourceBergen will acquire the majority of Walgreens Boots Alliance's Alliance Healthcare businesses for approximately $6.5 billion, comprised of $6.275 billion in cash and 2 million shares of AmerisourceBergen common stock. In addition to this transaction, the two companies have agreed to strengthen their strategic partnership by extending and expanding their commercial agreements. Their US distribution agreement will be extended by three years until 2029 and their partnership is being expanded to include a commitment to pursue additional opportunities in sourcing and distribution. Furthermore, Alliance Healthcare UK will remain the distribution partner of Boots until 2031. Together, these agreements are expected to create incremental growth, synergies and efficiencies.

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. FinancialBuzz.com has not been compensated directly by any of the companies mentioned here in this editorial unless mentioned otherwise. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For e-home household service holdings limited. video production, filming editing, news reporting, financial and corporate news dissemination, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com

Media Contact:

info@financialbuzz.com

+1-877-601-1879

www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com