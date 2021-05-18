Demand for Light-weight Polyester Camera Bags to Remain High among Manufacturers through 2031: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, May 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global camera bag market is projected to grow at a healthy rate of over 3% CAGR though 2031, estimates Fact.MR. With an increase in adoption of cameras among consumers as a hobby as well as for professional use is propelling the market demand. Manufacturers are thriving on the rising demand from professional as well as non-professional photographers for light-weight camera bags suited for any weather condition. Also, growing demand for shoulder bags with polyester material is creating wide growth opportunities for camera bag manufacturers.

Advantages such as cost-effective, lightweight, and availability in diverse variety are some of the factors why polyester camera bags are gaining popularity among consumers. However, environmental policies regarding the usage of plastics may pose a challenge for the camera bag manufacturers. Nonetheless, increasing photography activities across the globe, especially in millennials, has heightened the growth prospects for camera bag manufacturers. According to the report, profit revenues in the photography industry of United States and UK were recorded to be around 12.1% and 11.2% respectively. Thereby, accelerating camera bag market growth.

"Increasing demand for a variety in camera bags has compelled the manufacturers to bring in new quality camera bags with advanced safety features incorporating advanced technology such as light weight camera bags for heavy as well as mirror less cameras," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Takeaways

Polyester and leather bag segment are expected to be the most lucrative segment

Surging demand from professional and non-professional photographers collectively will generate revenue for camera bags

United States is spearheading the North American camera bag market on the back of advanced manufacturing sector in the country

is spearheading the North American camera bag market on the back of advanced manufacturing sector in the country Germany is expected to dominate the European camera bags market due to the increased advancements in photography sector

is expected to dominate the European camera bags market due to the increased advancements in photography sector China is expected to exhibit dominance throughout the forecast period, accelerating the growth in Asia Pacific

is expected to exhibit dominance throughout the forecast period, accelerating the growth in India is expected to emerge as a potential market and is anticipated to remain in the spotlight for leading industry players

is expected to emerge as a potential market and is anticipated to remain in the spotlight for leading industry players UK, South Korea , and Japan are anticipated to witness positive growth in the upcoming decade backed by the increasing photography activities in those regions

Competitive Landscape

Artantik LTD, Benro USA, Case Logic Group, Crumpler Pty Ltd., Gura Gear LLC, Lap Shun Manufacturing Co Ltd., M Billingham & Co Limited, The Tiffen Company LLC, Think Tank Photo Inc., The Vitec Group PLC, PGYTECH, Peak Design and Wandard among others. With the market being competitive, key players are focusing on developing new strategies such as diversifying their products in order to attract more consumers.

For instance, in April 2020, Leica announced the launch of Ettas camera bag designed for the use with Leica V-Lux, Q2, CL, TL2, and M-series cameras with lenses up to 90mm, Leica's new Ettas-series shoulder bags.

Also, in September 2020, Lowerpro announced the launch of two new top-loading camera bags designed for mirror less cameras, Photo Active TLZ 45 AW and Photo Active TLZ 50 AW, which are light weight to provide protection for camera, while outdoor activities.

More Valuable Insights on Camera bag market

In its latest market research study, Fact.MR provides an incisive coverage on the global camera bag market from the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The study delivers detailed insights on the major trends and challenges affecting the camera bag market growth through 2021 and beyond. To understand the market potential and scope, the market is classified on the basis of type (shoulder bags, backpacks, sling bags, cases and others), material (polyester, leather, cotton, nylon and others), price category (low, medium and high), end-use (professional photographers and non-professional photographers), distribution channel (online and offline stores) across key geographies such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Questions Covered in the Report

What are the factors impacting the demand for global camera bag market?

What are the strategies adopted by camera bag market players?

Which are the companies leading camera bag market?

What are the major growth drivers that are expected to prevail the market during the forecast period?

How will changing trends impact the camera bag market during the forecast period?

What is the impact of Covid-19 on camera bag market?

