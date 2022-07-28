Demand For Global Skin Grafting System Market Is Predicted To Rise At 6.7% CAGR Until 2028, Value to Cross US$ 1206.2 Million, Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global skin grafting system market size was worth USD 817.4 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to USD 1,206.2 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.7 percent during the forecast period.

Skin Grafting System Market: Overview

Skin grafting is an innovative surgical procedure that replaces skin from a healthy area while also covering the wound area. Skin grafting is commonly used to treat wounds such as intense burns, injury, skin cancer, reconstructive surgeries, and skin cancer. The rising prevalence and occurrences of burn injuries, leg ulcers (including pressure and diabetic ulcers), and skin infections requiring prolonged hospitalization influence the demand for skin grafting systems. For instance, the WHO predicts that one million Indians are moderately or severely burned every year. Similarly, 17% of burns in children in Egypt, Bangladesh, Colombia, and Pakistan result in temporary disabilities, while 18% result in permanent disabilities. The need for skin graft systems to repair and replace skin patches has grown in recent years due to global burn injuries. Furthermore, the increased use of technologically advanced equipment in skin grafts as a result of intensive research and development efforts is expected to create many new opportunities in the market. In addition, the high success rate of skin graft procedures among patients encourages others to undergo the procedure. A skin graft is performed when the skin's ability to self-heal is lost. However, the expensive skin graft procedure severely hampered the market. The procedure becomes even more expensive if the patient needs a skin donor for skin grafts. This significant element is anticipated to restrain market growth for skin grafts. The lack of sophisticated healthcare infrastructure and difficulty accessing healthcare in low-income countries are other factors impeding the global skin grafting system market growth.

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Skin Grafting System Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Skin Grafting System Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.7 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Skin Grafting System Market was valued at approximately USD 817.4 million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly USD 1206.2 million by 2028.

million in 2021 and is projected to reach roughly million by 2028. The established healthcare infrastructure, presence of prominent players, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising adoption of advanced technologies & more effective procedures can all be attributed to the segment's growth in North America .

. The existence of major market players in this region concentrating on strategic initiatives such as new product launches and mergers & acquisitions is expected to generate lucrative growth opportunities.

The Asia Pacific is predicted to be the quickest regional market throughout the forecast period. Rising burn cases in the Asia Pacific represent significant untapped potential, and the region may overtake North America in terms of revenue share due to high demand.

is predicted to be the quickest regional market throughout the forecast period. Rising burn cases in the represent significant untapped potential, and the region may overtake in terms of revenue share due to high demand. The increased use of technologically advanced equipment in skin grafts as a result of intensive research and development efforts is expected to create several new opportunities in the skin grafting system market.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Skin Grafting System Market By Products (Dermatome, Wound Debridement Devices, and Other Devices), By Type (Autograft and Allograft), By Wound Type (Burns, Chronic Wounds, Surgical Wounds, Traumatic Wounds, and Other Wounds), and By Region - Global and Regional Market Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022-2028." into their research database.

Industry Dynamics:

Skin Grafting System Market: Growth Drivers

Rising cases of global burn injuries to drive market growth.

Skin grafts are most commonly used to treat skin infections and burns. The growing number of skin burns on a daily basis globally is one of the major factors driving the growth of the skin graft industry. The number of people who have died as a result of burns has increased. According to World Health Organization (WHO) statistics, from 2020, more than 280,000 people died as a result of burns worldwide. The need for skin grafts to repair and replace skin patches has grown in recent years due to the growth in burn injuries. Additionally, the rise in burn injuries is prompting healthcare organizations to put burn treatment plans and management services into place. Furthermore, 17 burn care centers are spread out across Saudi Arabia as part of the burn treatment program that was put into place there. The national organizations are actively implementing burn care practices to improve skin grafting. Thus, the rise in injuries is significantly fueling the need for skin graft procedures and boosting the global skin grafting system market's expansion.

Skin Grafting System Market: Restraints

High costs associated with skin grafting procedures hamper the global market growth.

The high cost of the skin graft method is a big setback for the industry. The procedure becomes quite expensive if the patient requires a skin donor to conduct skin grafts. This is a significant factor predicted to restrain market growth for skin grafts. The cost varies according to geographical location. Package prices are higher in metropolitan areas where facilities are more readily available. Additionally, it differs depending on how much of the skin's surface area needs to be treated. The greater the surface area, the higher the cost.

Global Skin Grafting System Market: Opportunities

Growing use of advanced technology devices in skin grafts brings up several growth opportunities.

The increased use of technologically advanced equipment in skin grafts as a result of intensive research and development efforts is expected to create several new opportunities in the skin grafting system market. Traditionally, skin injuries have been treated with transplants from either donors or the patient's body. 3D bioprinting is a cutting-edge technology that can quickly and cheaply produce skin grafts for patients.

Global Skin Grafting System Market: Challenges

Lack of advanced healthcare systems continues to be a challenge in low-income countries.

The market for skin grafting systems may be hampered by factors such as limited healthcare accessibility in low-income countries and a lack of healthcare infrastructure. Burn morbidity is likely to be a major problem for residents of South-East Asia. However, the use of dermatomes depends on the surgeon's skill and can be fatal if not compatible.

Side effects of skin grafting

Repairing or replacing damaged skin is still a significant and challenging public health issue. Skin grafts are generally successful. However, sometimes the skin doesn't adhere to the new location after transplantation. Users may require another skin graft if the implanted skin does not heal properly. Complications from a skin graft procedure can sometimes result in bleeding, inflammation at the donor or receiver sites, inhibitory effect healing, decreased or increased sensation at the site of implantation, hair loss, and discrepancies in skin coloration.

Global Skin Grafting System Market: Segmentation

The global skin grafting system market is segregated based on products, type, wound type, and region.

By products, the market is divided into dermatome, wound debridement devices, and other devices. Among these, the wound debridement devices segment led the market in 2021 and is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is majorly due to growing road accidents and skin diseases worldwide.

Based on type, the market is classified into autograft and allograft. Over the forecast period, the autograft market is expected to develop at the fastest rate.

By wound type, the market is classified into burns, chronic wounds, surgical wounds, traumatic wounds, and other wounds. The burns segment dominated the market in terms of wound type in 2021. This is due to increased cases of burn injuries across North America and Europe. Besides, the surgical wounds category is projected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period due to increased skin diseases.

List of Key Players in Skin Grafting System Market:

PFM Medical

Zimmer Inc

Aesculap Inc

B. Braun Company

Integra Lifesciences

LUTZ blades

Exsurco Medical

Rudolf Storz

Spiggle & Theis

YGUN Surgical Instruments Co. Inc

Desoutter Medical

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 817.4 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 1206.2 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.7 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, And By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered PFM Medical, Zimmer Inc, Aesculap Inc, B. Braun Company, Integra Lifesciences, LUTZ blades, Exsurco Medical, Rudolf Storz, Spiggle & Theis, YGUN Surgical Instruments Co. Inc, and Desoutter Medical. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2315

Recent Developments

May 2021 - Exsurco Medical has released a mobile phone app for learning and training management systems that assist its Amalgatome SD device, which is used to treat burn and trauma patients. The app includes a user guide, how-to videos, a helpdesk guide, and commonly asked questions to help educate healthcare professionals.

- Exsurco Medical has released a mobile phone app for learning and training management systems that assist its Amalgatome SD device, which is used to treat burn and trauma patients. The app includes a user guide, how-to videos, a helpdesk guide, and commonly asked questions to help educate healthcare professionals. June 2021 - The US Food and Drug Administration authorized StrataGraft to treat adults with thermal burns retaining intact skin layers for which surgical treatment is clinically needed.

Regional Dominance:

High adoption rate of advanced technology in healthcare industry likely to help North America dominate global market.

In 2021, North America dominate the worldwide skin grafting industry due to the early adoption of technology and higher purchasing power than other regions. The established healthcare infrastructure, presence of prominent players, favorable reimbursement policies, and rising adoption of advanced technologies & more effective procedures can all be attributed to the segment's growth in North America. Furthermore, the existence of major market players in this region concentrating on strategic initiatives such as new product launches and mergers & acquisitions is expected to generate lucrative growth opportunities.

The Asia Pacific is predicted to be the quickest regional market throughout the forecast period. Rising burn cases in the Asia Pacific represent significant untapped potential, and the region may overtake North America in terms of revenue share due to high demand. As per WHO 2020, the Asia Pacific region has approximately 20 times the incidence of burn injuries needing immediate medical care than the Americas. Government initiatives like burns injury prevention & treatment programs and the increased demand for skin grafts to cure skin cancer are also boosting the market in the Asia Pacific region.

Global Skin Grafting System Market is segmented as follows:

Skin Grafting System Market: By Products Outlook (2022-2028)

Dermatome

Wound Debridement Devices

Other Devices

Skin Grafting System Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Autograft

Allograft

Skin Grafting System Market: By Wound Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Burns

Chronic wounds

Surgical Wounds

Traumatic Wounds

Other wounds

Skin Grafting System Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Healthcare Industry

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting-edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, and company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

