Demand for Global RUTF & RUSF Market Size & Share to Surpass USD 1248.97 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 7.12% | RUTF & RUSF Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global RUTF & RUSF market registered a revenue growth of USD 624.9 million in 2021 and is projected to grow to about USD 1248.97 million by 2028. The market is expected to expand with a CAGR of around 7.12 percent over the forecast period. The report examines the RUTF & RUSF market's major challenges, drivers, restraints, and key opportunities with their impacts on the overall market performance during the forecast period.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the RUTF & RUSF Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the RUTF & RUSF Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.12 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the RUTF & RUSF Market was valued approximately USD 624.9 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 1248.97 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. In 2020, Europe accounted for nearly 55 percent of worldwide demand for RUTF and RUSF, far outpacing the second most profitable area, the Middle East and Africa , which contributed just a quarter of global demand in the ready-to-use therapeutic and supplemental food industry.

accounted for nearly 55 percent of worldwide demand for RUTF and RUSF, far outpacing the second most profitable area, the and , which contributed just a quarter of global demand in the ready-to-use therapeutic and supplemental food industry. A number of regional businesses in Europe are focusing on increasing their manufacturing capacity while also delivering RUTF and RUSF to UNICEF and other NGOs.

are focusing on increasing their manufacturing capacity while also delivering RUTF and RUSF to UNICEF and other NGOs. North America manufacture high ready-to-use therapeutic food and supplementary food products for newborns in a number of African countries, including Ethiopia , Sudan , Burkina Faso , Kenya , and Nigeria . On the other side, the adoption of CAMAM in countries such as Bangladesh , Pakistan , Bhutan , Afghanistan , and India has aided the industry growth in Asia Pacific .

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "RUTF & RUSF Market By Type (Ready-To-Use Therapeutic Food And Ready-To-Use Supplementary Food), By Application (Non-Governmental Organizations, United Nations Agencies, Charities, Dispensaries, Hospitals, And Others), And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

RUTF & RUSF Market: Overview

Malnutrition is a big problem in underdeveloped economies like Africa and Asia, and it's becoming worse as the world's population grows. Malnutrition kills 3.1 million children under the age of five each year, according to the World Food Program (WFP), a statistic that is rising with each passing year. The implementation of community-based treatment and management of acute malnutrition, together with the invention of RUTF and RUSF, has substantially boosted the efficiency and effectiveness of therapeutic feeding care according to UNICEF & WHO data. As a result, the demand for RUTF & RUSF products will continue to rise in the future years, indicating the worldwide growth of the RUTF & RUSF market.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/rutf-rusf-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

133 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

RUTF & RUSF Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing demand for nutrition-rich RUTF & RUSF products strongly driving the market demand.

The nutritious value of RUTF and RUSF products is their USP. Manufacturers in the global RUTF & RUSF market are concentrating their efforts on creating more nutritional content that will meet the demands of newborns, children, and working adults. RUTF & RUSF items are simple and easy to distribute to people of all ages in the community, and they're also easier to transport through disasters and emergencies. For instance, Insta Products Ltd. produces protein-vitamin-rich RUTF and RUSF porridge products that are suitable for infants, young children, and adults at a low cost. Furthermore, Nutty Butta RUTF is a healthy, high-protein diet made from excess cheese and non-fat dry milk for malnourished children and adults, developed by Tabatchnick Fine Foods, Inc. Due to heavy demand for nutrition-rich food products, manufacturers are also investing more in the new product launches which in turn fueling the market growth.

RUTF & RUSF Market: Restraints

High cost of the products may hinder the market growth.

In the present RUTF formulation Peanuts, vitamins & minerals, vegetable oil, and milk powder are all included. The cost of these ingredients is quite high, resulting in a higher final product cost. The number of people in need of treatment far outnumbers the amount of money available for this reason. As a result, there is a substantial need for cost-effective raw material alternatives. In RUTF & RUSF products, the adoption of alternative and cost-effective ingredients can help to lower the total cost. Until then the high cost of the nutrients used in RUTF and RUSF poses a major hindrance to the global RUTF & RUSF market growth.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/rutf-rusf-market

Global RUTF & RUSF Market: Opportunities

Big and mid-size corporations are increasing their spending on SCR activities which is projected to offer better growth opportunities for the market expansion.

According to UNICEF and WHO, over 33 million children under the age of five suffer from moderate acute malnutrition (MAM), whereas 19 million children under the age of five suffer from severe acute malnutrition (SAM). These rising numbers are causing everyone to be concerned. As a result, many corporations are stepping up to assist and feed these youngsters through CSR initiatives. The demand for RUTF and RUSF products is being driven by these causes. Companies like the Tata Trust, Adani Group, and others are donating large sums of money to provide RUTF and RUSF products to children in India and throughout the world.

Global RUTF & RUSF Market: Challenges

Issues with quality and inconsistency in RUTF milk products pose a major challenge to the market growth.

UNICEF places a high priority on ensuring the quality of RUTF products. Given the nature and health state of the intended benefit to children, the presence of microbiological contaminants in peanut and milk-based diets constitutes a risk. Present microbiological guidelines are based on the most recent guidance from the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and the World Health Organization (WHO) on the microbial safety of lipid-based ready-to-eat meals for waste management. However, most of the time the food is spoiled due to improper storage conditions or transport which cannot be utilized by consumers. These factors pose major challenges to the global RUTF & RUSF market growth.

Global RUTF & RUSF Market: Segmentation

The global RUTF & RUSF market is categorized based on type, application, and region.

Based on type, the market is categorized into ready-to-use therapeutic food and ready-to-use supplementary food. The application segment of the market is bifurcated into non-governmental organizations, United Nations agencies, charities, dispensaries, hospitals, and others.

Get More Insight before Buying@ : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/rutf-rusf-market

List of Key Players of RUTF & RUSF Market:

GC Rieber Compact

Hilina Enriched Foods

Diva Nutritional Products

Insta Products

Edesia Nutrition

InnoFaso

Meds & Food For Kids

NutriVita Foods

Mana Nutritive Aid Products

Nutriset

Power Foods Industries

Tabatchnick Fine Foods

Valid Nutrition

Samil Industrial

Nuflower Foods and Nutrition.

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for RUTF & RUSF Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the RUTF & RUSF Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the RUTF & RUSF Market Industry?

What segments does the RUTF & RUSF Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the RUTF & RUSF Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 624.8 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 1248.9 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 7.1 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered GC Rieber Compact, Hilina Enriched Foods, Diva Nutritional Products, Insta Products, Edesia Nutrition, InnoFaso, Meds & Food For Kids, NutriVita Foods, Mana Nutritive Aid Products, Nutriset, Power Foods Industries, Tabatchnick Fine Foods, Valid Nutrition, Samil Industrial, and Nuflower Foods and Nutrition. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3320

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/rutf-rusf-market

Recent Developments:

In November 2020 , Mana Nutritive Aid Products was able to deliver 450 packs of RUTF to Rwanda for distribution with Rwanda Children. The group will soon be able to provide life-saving RUTF to 450 children.

Regional Dominance:

Europe to lead the global market during the forecast period.

In 2020, Europe accounted for nearly 55 percent of worldwide demand for RUTF and RUSF, far outpacing the second most profitable area, the Middle East and Africa, which contributed just a quarter of global demand in the ready-to-use therapeutic and supplemental food industry. A number of regional businesses in Europe are focusing on increasing their manufacturing capacity while also delivering RUTF and RUSF to UNICEF and other NGOs. Regional manufacturers in North America manufacture high ready-to-use therapeutic food and supplementary food products for newborns in a number of African countries, including Ethiopia, Sudan, Burkina Faso, Kenya, and Nigeria. On the other side, the adoption of CAMAM in countries such as Bangladesh, Pakistan, Bhutan, Afghanistan, and India has aided the industry growth in Asia Pacific.

Global RUTF & RUSF Market is segmented as follows:

RUTF & RUSF Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Ready-to-use Therapeutic Food (RUTF)

Ready-to-use Supplementary Food (RUSF)

RUTF & RUSF Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

United Nations Agencies

Charities

Hospitals

Dispensaries

Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs)

Others

RUTF & RUSF Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For RUTF & RUSF Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-rutf-rusf-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Man-Made Sausage Casing Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global man-made sausage casing market was worth around USD 1.85 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 4.26 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.8 percent over the forecast period.

The global man-made sausage casing market was worth around in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.8 percent over the forecast period. Confectionery Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global confectionery market was worth around USD 187.9 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 240.4 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5 percent over the forecast period.

The global confectionery market was worth around in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 3.5 percent over the forecast period. U.S. Chocolate Beverage Powder Market - Global Industry Analysis: The U.S. Chocolate Beverage Powder Market accounted for USD 1,396 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 1,959 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Food & Beverage Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research