Demand for Global Organic Rice Protein Market Size & Share to Reach USD 436 Million by 2030, Exhibit a CAGR of 18.2% | Organic Rice Protein Industry Trends, Growth, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The global organic rice protein market size was worth around USD 96 million in 2021 and is predicted to grow to around USD 436 million by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 18.2% between 2022 and 2030.

Organic Rice Protein Market: Overview

Proteins are large and complex molecules that are essential for overall growth and healthy living amongst humans, plants, and animals. Most of the body cells' functions are carried out by proteins as they help in functional and structural regulations in the body. They are made of thousands of amino acids chained to one another. More than 20 types of amino acids can be combined in different forms to produce protein. Protein that originates from rice is one of the highest quality plant-based proteins. It is rich in all 9 types of amino acids namely; lysine, histidine, phenylalanine, leucine, threonine, valine, tryptophan, isoleucine, and methionine. Organic rice is cultivated in paddy fields using only natural ways of production without the use of chemical fertilizers or pesticides. For any rice form to be classified as organic, the producers must generate a certificate from a third party that can verify that no external chemicals were used during the production process. Conventional rice that is consumed on a large scale is generally cultivated using chemical fertilizers to generate higher crop yield

Key Industry Insights & Findings of the Organic Rice Protein Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the global organic rice protein market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 18.2% over the forecast period (2022-2030)

In terms of revenue, the global organic rice protein market size was valued at around USD 96 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 436 million , by 2030.

in 2021 and is projected to reach , by 2030. The global organic rice protein market is projected to grow due to the changing consumer preference toward organic food items.

Based on type segmentation, concentrates were predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2021

Based on application segmentation, dairy was the leading application in 2021

On the basis of region, Asia-Pacific was the leading revenue generator in 2021

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled "Organic Rice Protein Market By Type (Concentrates, Isolates, and Others), By Application (Dairy, Beverages, Sports & Energy Nutrition Drink, Meat Products, Others), By Form (Liquid, and Dry), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2022 – 2030."

Industry Dynamics:

Organic Rice Protein Market: Growth Drivers

Shifting consumer preference to propel market demand.

The global organic rice protein market is projected to grow due to the changing consumer preference toward organic food items. Although the demand for organic products was significantly high in the last few years, the rate of a shift in consumer demand has gained momentum after Covid-19 as the majority of the population has started investing in cultivating and maintaining a healthy diet. Protein consumption is an important part of achieving a good physical and mental state. Medical personnel recommends that every meal consumed should include protein in some form. As per nutritionists, to avoid protein deficiency, an individual should consume 0.8 grams per kilogram of body weight, every day. There are different sources of proteins like animal-based and plant-based. Animal-based protein can be consumed from meat products, whereas some sources of plant-based protein include rice, pulses, green vegetables, etc. Since organic rice is one of the cleanest sources of plant-based protein, the demand for these products has increased drastically. Brown rice is known to have the highest concentration of protein among all forms of rice. Around 100 grams of cooked rice can provide up to 4.4 grams of protein.

Organic Rice Protein Market: Restraints

Lesser players in the market to restrict further expansion.

There are fewer players in the global market as organic farming comes with its own set of challenges. In the current world, where businesses invest in generating a higher number of endo-products with limited investments, it is difficult to find large areas that can be purely dedicated to organic farming, since one of the key points is to avoid any contact with chemical fertilizers. Without the use of synthetic pesticides, it is difficult to improve crop yield which means that the companies have to increase their investments to deploy other ways for cultivation like the use of organic pesticides, which are more expensive than their counterparts. This loop could restrict global market growth in the coming years.

Organic Rice Protein Market: Opportunities

Efforts undertaken by government agencies to promote organic rice cultivation to provide growth opportunities.

The global organic rice protein market may witness higher growth opportunities due to various activities and programs undertaken by the government and regulatory bodies to promote organic farming, especially for food grains that are cultivated in large quantities like rice. In September 2021, the National Institute of Food and Agriculture, USA, announced that the body will invest around USD 300 million to boost organic farming in the country. Other factors like providing subsidies, technical and educational assistance, as well as helping the producers enter new markets could encourage more players to enter the market.

Organic Rice Protein Market: Challenges

Unawareness in the underdeveloped economies to challenge further growth.

The global market is projected to witness challenges when trying to enter underdeveloped nations as these regions have a low-awareness rate about the benefits of organic rice protein. Since the majority of the nations suffer from volatile political and weather conditions, it is difficult to create a sustainable market at current times. For instance, countries like Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia are currently facing extreme drought conditions, and more than 16.5 million people are expected to suffer from severe food insecurity.

Global Organic Rice Protein Market: Segmentation

The global organic rice protein market is segmented based on type, application, form, and region.

Based on form, the global market divisions are concentrates, isolates, and others. In 2021, the global market witnessed the highest returns in the organic rice concentrates segment and may follow the same trend during the forecast period. The high demand was due to the high application rate of concentrates in the food & beverages (F&B) industry. Organic rice concentrates are gluten-free and hence recommended for people who follow a limited calorie diet and are the consumer group that is lactose intolerant. They are also considered vegan and can be consumed by people who refrain from dairy or animal-based products. Organic rice protein concentrate has around 75% crude protein along with otter extracts not more than 11%.

Based on application, the global market divisions are dairy, beverages, sports & energy, nutrition drinks, meat products, and others. The global market witnessed in the dairy segment as protein generated from organic rice is an excellent alternative to animal-based dairy products or other vegan items like whey or soy protein. It is known to be allergen-free unlike cow's milk or milk protein isolate. Overall milk consumption in India stood at more than 200 million metric tons in 2022.

List of Key Players in Organic Rice Protein Market:

Top Health Ingredients Inc.

RiceBran Technologies

Axiom Foods

Shafi Gluco-Chem

Ribus Inc.

Bioway ( Xi'an ) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 96 Million Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 436 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 18.2 % 2022-2030 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 – 2021 Forecast Years 2022 – 2030

Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Top Health Ingredients, Inc., RiceBran Technologies, Axiom Foods, Shafi Gluco-Chem, Ribus, Inc.,

and Bioway (Xi'an) Organic Ingredients Co. Ltd. Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value

chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company

market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail of customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/1431

Recent Developments

In June 2022 , Roquette launched two new natural rice proteins under its Nutralys portfolio

Roquette launched two new natural rice proteins under its Nutralys portfolio In October 2022 , Milk Specialties Global launched a new product called PROriz, a source of brown rice protein

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific to emerge as a global leader during the projection period.

The global organic rice protein market is projected to be dominated by Asia-Pacific during the forecast period due to the presence of large agricultural economies like India and China. Both countries currently rank at the top two positions in terms of the largest countries that encourage organic farming. India is one of the major exporters of rice across the globe, and exports more than 21 million metric tons every year. The country's government has started multiple initiatives and programs to encourage organic farming in the country as a way of sustainable development. The National Center of Organic Farming (NCOF) which falls under the Ministry of Agriculture, India is the responsible authority. The Government of India has initiated Paramparagat Krishi Vikas Yojana (PKVY) under the National Mission of Sustainable Agriculture (NMSA) to promote the organic production of food grains.

Global Organic Rice Protein Market is segmented as follows:

Organic Rice Protein Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2030)

Concentrates

Isolates

Others

Organic Rice Protein Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2030)

Dairy

Beverages

Sports & Energy Nutrition Drink

Meat Products

Others

Organic Rice Protein Market: By Form Outlook (2022-2030)

Liquid

Dry

Organic Rice Protein Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2030)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Food & Beverage Industry

