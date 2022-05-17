Demand for Global Industrial Robotics Market Size & Share Is Expected 11.8% CAGR Rise, Will Hit To USD 81.4 Billion Globally By 2028 (with COVID-19 Analysis) | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report | Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The Industrial Robotics Market was worth around USD 41.7 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 81.4 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 11.8 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Industrial Robotics Market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Industrial Robotics Market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Industrial Robotics Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Industrial Robotics Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 11.8 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Industrial Robotics Market was valued approximately USD 41.7 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 81.4 Billion by 2028.

Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Billion by 2028. Asia Pacific is expected to take the lead in the global market. Increased automation, notably in Japan , China , and India , can be ascribed to this.

is expected to take the lead in the global market. Increased automation, notably in , , and , can be ascribed to this. Rising population and disposable income enhance the demand for consumer goods and other products, resulting in increased production capacity, further supplementing market size.

North America is also expected to grow considerably, owing to high industrial demand, notably in the United States .

is also expected to grow considerably, owing to high industrial demand, notably in . The rapid rise of Industry 4.0 and smart factories need for customized and small-scale robotic systems has increased in the region.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Industrial Robotics Market By Type (Traditional Industrial Robots, Articulated Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel/Delta Robots, Cartesian/Linear/Gantry Robots, Other Robots (Cylindrical robots, Spherical robots, and Swing-arm robots), and Collaborative Robots). By Component (Robotic Arms, Robot Accessories, End Effectors, Controllers, Drive Units, Vision Systems, Sensors, Power Supply, Others, Additional Hardware (Safety, fencing, fixtures, conveyors, etc.), System Engineering, and Software & Programming). By Payload (Up to 16.00 kg, 16.01–60.00 kg, 60.01–225.00 kg, and More than 225.00 kg). By Application (Handling, Assembling and Disassembling, Welding and Soldering, Dispensing, Processing, and Others (Inspection & quality-testing and die-casting & molding)). By Industry (Handling, Automotive, Electrical and Electronics, Metals and Machinery, Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals, Food and Beverages, Precision Engineering and Optics, Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics, and Others (Paper and printing, foundry and forging, ceramics and stone, and wood)) And By Region – Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Industrial Robotics Market: Overview

Industrial robots play a critical part in manufacturing industrial automation, with robots managing numerous essential processes in industries. The increasing use of automation in the automobile production process, as well as the incorporation of digitization and AI, are the key reasons driving demand for industrial robots. The industrial robotics market has seen tremendous growth in recent years, primarily to the increasing adoption of smart production systems, in which these robots play an important role. In addition, extensive deployment of robots in the F&B industry, increased use of robots at workplaces, and rising acceptance of AI solutions are positively influencing market dynamics. Increasing R&D investments, rapid adoption of industrial robots, and the rapid development of smart factories are all contributing to the industry's overall outlook. Moreover, Industry 4.0, the most recent industrial revolution, has fostered the development of new technologies such as collaborative robots, AI-enabled robots, and so on, allowing industries to use robots to streamline various processes, boost productivity, and minimize errors. As a result, the market is expanding.

Get a Free Sample Report with All Related Graphs & Charts (with COVID 19 Impact Analysis): https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/sample/industrial-robotics-market

Our Free Sample Report Includes:

2022 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis

COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis Included

188 + Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research)

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Request

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Zion Market Research methodology

Industry Dynamics:

Industrial Robotics Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers: Increased investment across industries is propelling the market forward.

In general, industrial robots are in great demand in industries such as automotive, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics, packaging, and manufacturing. This demand, however, is predicated on their requirement for the type of robot that they place across their facilities in order to harness manufacturing activity and cut costs. For example, players in consumer electronics should install collaborative robots at a faster rate to increase production flexibility. As a result, significant investments are being made in the market, which is driving market expansion.

Restraints: High deployment costs, particularly for SMEs.

A robotic automation project might be difficult, particularly for organizations with no experience. Not only is a large capital investment required for the acquisition of the robot, but also integration, programming, and maintenance. In other circumstances, a special integration may be necessary, raising the overall costs. Companies may not always have the required space and infrastructure to deploy robots. Since SMEs are typically engaged in low-volume production, return on investment (ROI) can be difficult to achieve. The existence of enterprises with seasonal or erratic production schedules demonstrates the problem even further. Fast-changing consumer preferences will necessitate constant reprogramming of robots, as items must be updated on average once a year. Automation is an expensive investment for SMEs, particularly those involved in low-volume manufacturing, due to the cost of industrial robots, as well as integration and peripheral expenditures such as end effectors and vision systems.

Directly Purchase a Copy of the Report @ https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/buynow/su/industrial-robotics-market

Opportunity: Automation is becoming more prevalent in the electronics industry.

Automation will allow electronics businesses to innovate more because they will be able to build prototypes in less time and with less capital. Robots can be employed throughout the manufacturing process, including assembling, dispensing, milling, inspection, packaging, and palletizing. Advances in end effectors and vision systems are also helping to fuel the need for robots in the desired orientation. Factory workers in the electronics industry are currently predominantly engaged in repetitive and repetitious operations such as hand assembling and tooling. Investing in robotics will alter the expectations placed on people since they will be able to focus on high-criticality jobs such as final inspection and quality control. Collaborative robots, which can operate with humans, can be integrated into current production lines. Since those robots are easier to program, they may be reprogrammed to perform new tasks once their usage in a certain application is over. While product cycles for electronics are generally only a few months long, robots enable flexibility and reusability. Some businesses have created specialist robots.

Challenge: Issues with industrial robot interoperability and integration.

Interoperability is critical in any factory or industrial unit. For both hardware and software to connect and coordinate diverse automation systems, a modular framework must exist. The software used for programming, diagnosing, and monitoring is the emphasis of this article. It is not commonplace for industries to use robot arms manufactured by multiple companies. Due to changes in production and demand, companies may also need to reprogram robots to accept various elements, such as vision systems and end effectors. It is the integrator's obligation, not the manufacturer's or end user's, to decide on the implementation and setup or programming of the robot. Interoperability issues offer a substantial barrier, particularly for SMEs, due to their specific requirements and a lack of resources to put up a complex automation configuration.

Global Industrial Robotics Market: Segmentation

The Industrial Robotics Market is categorized based on Type, Component, Payload, Application, and Industry.

By Type, the market is classified into Traditional Industrial Robots, Articulated Robots, SCARA Robots, Parallel/Delta Robots, Cartesian/Linear/Gantry Robots, Other Robots (Cylindrical robots, Spherical robots, and Swing-arm robots), and Collaborative Robots. The articulated robot owned the largest part of the industrial robotics market due to its ability to conduct exact motions frequently, which mostly comprises applications such as material handling, assembly, and others. The utilization of articulated robots is mostly used in food and drinks, medicines, and cars, which is supporting market expansion.

By Component, the market is distinguished into Robotic Arms, Robot Accessories, End Effectors, Controllers, Drive Units, Vision Systems, Sensors, Power Supply, Others, and Additional Hardware (Safety, fencing, fixtures, conveyors, etc.), System Engineering, and Software & Programming. The industrial robotics market's component-wise growth rate is expected to be highest for robot accessories such as end-effectors and vision systems. Technological growth has resulted in significant advancements in end-effectors. These developments in end-effectors have been fueled in part by the need to achieve dexterous manipulation in industrial robots for improved performance, notably in pick-and-place activities. End-effectors are likely to attain a higher level of technical complexity in the future as machine learning software and safety features are increasingly being merged into the End of Arm Tools (EOAT) themselves, along with the capacity to adapt to their environment using machine vision.

Get More Insight before Buying@ : https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/inquiry/industrial-robotics-market

List of Key Players of Industrial Robotics Market:

ABB ( Switzerland )

) FANUC ( Japan )

) YASKAWA( Japan ) KUKA ( Germany )

) KUKA ( ) Mitsubishi Electric ( Japan ) ( Japan )

) ( ) Kawasaki Heavy Industries ( Japan )

) Denso Corporation ( Japan )

) NACHI-FUJIKOSHI ( Japan )

) Seiko Epson ( Japan )

( ) DÜrr ( Germany )

) Universal Robots ( Denmark )

) Stäubli ( Switzerland )

) Comau ( Italy )

) B+M SURFACE SYSTEMS ( Germany )

) ICR Services (US)

IRS Robotics ( Netherlands )

) Hyundai Robotics ( South Korea )

) Siasun Robotics ( China )

) RobotWorx (US)

Techman Robot ( Taiwan )

) Rethink Robotics ( Germany )

) FrankaEmika ( Germany )

) F&P Robotics ( Switzerland )

) Bosch Rexroth ( Germany )

Key questions answered in this report:

What are the growth rate forecast and market size for Industrial Robotics Market?

What are the key driving factors propelling the Industrial Robotics Market forward?

What are the most important companies in the Industrial Robotics Market Industry?

What segments does the Industrial Robotics Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Industrial Robotics Market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 41.7 Billion Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 81.4 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 11.8 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered ABB (Switzerland), FANUC (Japan), YASKAWA(Japan) KUKA (Germany), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) (Japan), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (Japan), Denso Corporation (Japan), NACHI-FUJIKOSHI (Japan), Seiko Epson (Japan), DÜrr (Germany), Universal Robots (Denmark), Stäubli (Switzerland), Comau (Italy), B+M SURFACE SYSTEMS (Germany), ICR Services (US), IRS Robotics (Netherlands), Hyundai Robotics (South Korea), Siasun Robotics (China), RobotWorx (US), Techman Robot (Taiwan), Rethink Robotics (Germany), FrankaEmika (Germany), F&P Robotics (Switzerland), Bosch Rexroth (Germany). Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/3461

Free Brochure: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/requestbrochure/industrial-robotics-market

Recent Developments

In 2021, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. announced the completion of the installation of Japan's indigenous automated PCR testing (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system, which uses Kawasaki robots, at Fujita Health University in Aichi.

indigenous automated PCR testing (Polymerase Chain Reaction) system, which uses robots, at Fujita Health University in Aichi. In 2020, ABB has announced the acquisition of Codian Robotics ( Netherlands ), a prominent provider of delta robots principally utilized in high-precision pick and place applications. Codian Robotics' product line includes a hygienic design line, which is appropriate for hygiene-sensitive industries such as food & beverage and pharmaceuticals. ABB's delta robot products are projected to grow as a result of the acquisition.

Regional Dominance:

Rapid rise of Industry 4.0 and smart factories.

In the coming years, Asia Pacific is expected to take the lead in the global market. Increased automation, notably in Japan, China, and India, can be ascribed to this. Furthermore, rising population and disposable income enhance the demand for consumer goods and other products, resulting in increased production capacity, further supplementing market size. Similarly, the need for customized autos and machines is increasing, necessitating high precision and production capacity. To keep up with demand, the usage of robotics in industrial applications is expanding.

North America is also expected to grow considerably, owing to high industrial demand, notably in the United States. Many suppliers also intend to extend their operations around the region in the future years. In addition, because of the rapid rise of Industry 4.0 and smart factories need for customized and small-scale robotic systems has increased in the region.

Global Industrial Robotics Market is segmented as follows:

Industrial Robotics Market: By Type Outlook (2022-2028)

Traditional Industrial Robots

Articulated Robots

SCARA Robots

Parallel/Delta Robots

Cartesian/Linear/Gantry Robots

Other Robots (Cylindrical robots, Spherical robots, and Swing-arm robots)

Collaborative Robots

Industrial Robotics Market: By Component Outlook (2022-2028)

Robotic Arms

Robot Accessories

End Effectors

Controllers

Drive Units

Vision Systems

Sensors

Power Supply

Others

Additional Hardware (Safety fencing, fixtures, conveyors, etc.)

System Engineering

Software & Programming

Industrial Robotics Market: By Payload Outlook (2022-2028)

Up to 16.00 kg

16.01–60.00 kg

60.01–225.00 kg

More than 225.00 kg

Industrial Robotics Market: By Application Outlook (2022-2028)

Handling

Assembling and Disassembling

Welding and Soldering

Dispensing

Processing

Others (Inspection & quality-testing and die-casting & molding)

Industrial Robotics Market: By Industry Outlook (2022-2028)

Handling

Automotive

Electrical and Electronics

Metals and Machinery

Plastics, Rubber, and Chemicals

Food and Beverages

Precision Engineering and Optics

Pharmaceuticals and Cosmetics

Others (Paper and printing, foundry and forging, ceramics and stone, and wood)

Industrial Robotics Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Press Release For Industrial Robotics Market: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/news/global-industrial-robotics-market

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Zion Market Research

Industrial Plant Management Solution Market - Global Industry Analysis : The global Industrial Plant Management Solution market accrued earnings worth approximately 12(USD Billion) in 2019 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 15(USD Billion) by 2026, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 9.3% over the period from 2020 to 2026.

The global Industrial Plant Management Solution market accrued earnings worth approximately 12(USD Billion) in 2019 and is predicted to gain revenue of about 15(USD Billion) by 2026, is set to record a CAGR of nearly 9.3% over the period from 2020 to 2026. Reciprocating Engine Market - Global Industry Analysis : The reciprocating engine market is set for a rapid growth over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the global Reciprocating Engine market accounted for USD 19.56 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 24.49 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2026.

The reciprocating engine market is set for a rapid growth over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the global Reciprocating Engine market accounted for in 2019 and is expected to reach by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% from 2020 to 2026. Industrial & Commercial Floor Scrubbers Market - Global Industry Analysis: The industrial & commercial floor scrubbers market is set for a rapid growth over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, the global industrial & commercial floor scrubbers market accounted for USD 3.76 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 4.91 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.2%.

Browse through Zion Market Research's coverage of the Global Heavy Industry Industry

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook

About Us

Zion Market Research is an obligated company. We create futuristic, cutting edge, informative reports ranging from industry reports, company reports to country reports. We provide our clients not only with market statistics unveiled by avowed private publishers and public organizations but also with vogue and newest industry reports along with pre-eminent and niche company profiles. Our database of market research reports comprises a wide variety of reports from cardinal industries. Our database is been updated constantly in order to fulfill our clients with prompt and direct online access to our database. Keeping in mind the client's needs, we have included expert insights on global industries, products, and market trends in this database. Last but not the least, we make it our duty to ensure the success of clients connected to us—after all—if you do well, a little of the light shines on us.

Contact Us:

Zion Market Research

244 Fifth Avenue, Suite N202

New York, 10001, United States

Tel: +49-322 210 92714

USA/Canada Toll Free No.1-855-465-4651

Email: sales@zionmarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/

Blog - https://zmrblog.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1605489/Zion_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Zion Market Research