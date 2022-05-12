Demand for Global Air Quality Monitoring Market Size & Share Worth USD 6,407.8 Million by 2028, Exhibit a CAGR of 6.5% Growth | Industry Trends, Value, Analysis & Forecast Report by Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As per Zion Market Research study, The Air Quality Monitoring Market was worth around USD 4,391.5 million in 2021 and is estimated to grow to about USD 6,407.8 million by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 6.5 percent over the forecast period. The report analyzes the Air Quality Monitoring Market drivers, restraints/challenges, and the effect they have on the demands during the projection period. In addition, the report explores emerging opportunities in the Air Quality Monitoring Market.

Key Industry Insights & Finding of the Air Quality Monitoring Market Reports:

As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Air Quality Monitoring Market is expected to grow annually at a CAGR of around 6.5 % (2022-2028).

(2022-2028). Through the primary research, it was established that the Air Quality Monitoring Market was valued approximately USD 4,391.5 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly USD 6,407.8 Million by 2028.

Million in 2021 and is projected to reach to roughly Million by 2028. North America is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period and will continue to do so throughout the projected time because of the presence of significant manufacturers in the area.

is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period and will continue to do so throughout the projected time because of the presence of significant manufacturers in the area. The Asia Pacific region will grow considerably during the predicted period.

Zion Market Research published the latest report titled as "Air Quality Monitoring Market By Sampling Method (Active/Continuous Monitoring, Manual Monitoring, Passive Monitoring, Intermittent monitoring, and Stack Monitoring). By Pollutant (Chemical Pollutant, Nitrogen Oxides, Sulfur Oxides, Carbon Oxides, Volatile Organic Compounds, Other Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutant, and Biological Pollutant). By Product (Indoor monitors, Fixed Indoor Monitors, Portable Indoor Monitors, Outdoor monitors, Portable Outdoor Monitors, Fixed Outdoor Monitors, Dust & Particulate Matter Monitors, AQM Stations, and Wearable Monitors). By End Users (Government Agencies & Academic Institutes, Government and Residential Users, Petrochemical Industry, Power Generation Plants, Pharmaceutical Industry, Smart City Authorities, and Other End Users). and By Geography – Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data and Forecasts 2022 – 2028." into their research database.

Air Quality Monitoring Market: Overview

Both indoors and outdoors, an air quality monitoring system detects and monitors contaminants in the air such as carbon monoxide, nitrous oxide, sulfur dioxide, and volatile organic compounds. The requirement for air quality monitoring has grown as a result of the need to maintain air quality, as poor air quality contains harmful contaminants that cause health problems. The growth of the air quality monitoring market has increased due to an increase in awareness of the chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, cardiovascular difficulties, and lung cancer, all of which have become increasingly common as pollution levels have risen. Moreover, favorable government policies on air pollution monitoring and management, as well as an increase in public-private partnerships for air quality monitoring, have increased the demand for air quality monitoring systems. In recent years, increasing economic conditions in developing countries have hastened the pace of industrialization, resulting in higher levels of air pollution. Toxin emissions such as carbon monoxide and sulfur dioxide poison the air. As a result, there has been an increase in the demand for air quality monitoring systems to regulate and monitor the amount of pollution in the atmosphere. Furthermore, indoor air pollution is becoming a major issue. As a result, house or building owners, industrial professionals, and facility workers install air quality monitors to ensure a healthy indoor environment. The global increase of the air quality monitoring market has been considerably fuelled by technological advancements and growing acceptance of the smart home concept.

Industry Dynamics:

Air Quality Monitoring Market: Growth Dynamics

Drivers: Public and private efforts that promote environmental protection and public awareness.

A variety of positive initiatives have been implemented by the government, non-governmental organizations, and the corporate sector to minimize and reduce air pollution through public awareness campaigns and programs. Such programs and activities not only help to improve public awareness but also play a vital role in drawing international organizations' attention to the existing and future problems of air pollution that the globe faces. Many government and non-governmental groups work tirelessly to attract national and worldwide societies' attention to the devastation caused by air pollution on the health of living beings and the environment. The EPA (the United States Environmental Protection Agency), Clean Air in London (London), Little Ninja (UK), Earthjustice (US), and German VCD are some of the prominent public groups involved in raising public awareness about the environmental effects of air pollution (German Sustainable Transport Association). This feature is expected to boost market expansion in the approaching years.

Restraints: Expensive product.

The high installation and maintenance costs of traditional air monitoring systems limit market expansion. The high costs of purchasing, installing, and maintaining AQM sensors, as well as the establishment of AQM stations, are exacerbated by the implementation of stringent pollution control policies in mature markets, which necessitate regulatory compliance for effective air pollution monitoring, data collection, and data surveillance. As a result, the high installation costs of AQM stations, as well as the premium price of sophisticated monitoring systems, are expected to restrict their optimum market development over the research period—though mostly in emerging nations.

Opportunity: R&D and technological developments are ongoing.

Continuous R&D and commercialization of advanced AQM systems (such as miniaturized devices, nanotechnology-based systems, infrared spectroscopy, and remote-sensing instruments) are likely to provide considerable growth prospects for both established and developing AQM players. As a result, a growing number of industrial actors and research institutions are working on creating and commercializing sophisticated AQM solutions. For example, nanotechnology-based AQM solutions have various procedural advantages, including real-time monitoring capabilities, device downsizing, higher analytical efficacy, and low production costs. Pipeline development and expanded market availability of technologically sophisticated air pollution monitoring systems are expected to give opportunities for market growth in the future years.

Challenge: Reforms to reduce air pollution are being implemented slowly.

The sluggish implementation of air pollution rules is one of the primary issues associated with the market for air quality monitoring systems. Several growing countries (including China and India) have been accused of being reluctant to enact severe environmental pollution monitoring standards over the last decade. Similarly, a scarcity of well-trained and skilled technical professionals to carry out pollution monitoring and control measures, as well as a lack of R&D infrastructure to develop affordable air pollution monitoring technologies in developing countries, are stifling the implementation of effective pollution monitoring and control reforms.

Global Air Quality Monitoring Market: Segmentation

The Air Quality Monitoring Market is segregated based on Sampling Method, Pollutant, Product, and End User.

By Sampling Method, the market is classified into Active/Continuous Monitoring, Manual Monitoring, Passive Monitoring, Intermittent monitoring, and Stack Monitoring. In the forecast period, the stack monitoring segment is expected to increase at the fastest rate during the forecast period. The low operational cost of stack monitoring, the increasing government attention on regulatory compliance for industrial pollution monitoring, and the expanding emphasis on pollution monitoring and control are all likely to drive the market's expansion.

By Pollutant, the market is classified into Chemical Pollutant, Nitrogen Oxides, Sulfur Oxides, Carbon Oxides, Volatile Organic Compounds, Other Chemical Pollutants, Physical Pollutant, and Biological Pollutant. The chemical pollutants category held the highest proportion of the worldwide air quality monitoring systems market in the forecast period. Globally rising levels of chemical air pollutants are attributable to market growth. Furthermore, the adoption of strict pollution monitoring and control legislation, as well as the necessity to comply with them, increased public awareness, and the development and commercialization of innovative sensors are all contributing to the growth of this market sector.

By Product, the market is classified into Indoor monitors, Fixed Indoor Monitors, Portable Indoor Monitors, Outdoor monitors, Portable Outdoor Monitors, Fixed Outdoor Monitors, Dust & Particulate Matter Monitors, AQM Stations, and Wearable Monitors. In the forecast period, indoor monitors held the greatest proportion of the worldwide AQM products market. The growing installation of AQM stations, initiatives to raise public awareness about the health implications of indoor air pollution, increasing adoption of smart home and green-building technologies, and the growing preference for pollution-free indoor environments all contribute to this market segment's dominance. Market expansion is further aided by the ongoing development and commercialization of breakthrough AQM technologies, as well as government legislation requiring frequent monitoring of indoor air quality in workplaces.

List of Key Players of Air Quality Monitoring Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US)

Emerson Electric (US)

General Electric (US)

Siemens AG ( Germany )

) Teledyne Technologies (US)

PerkinElmer Inc. (US)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

Spectris plc (UK)

3M Company (US)

Company (US) Honeywell International Inc (US)

HORIBA Ltd. ( Japan )

) Merck KGaA ( Germany )

) TSI Incorporated (US)

Tisch Environmental (US)

Testo ( Germany )

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021 USD 4,391.5 Million Revenue forecast in 2028 USD 6,407.8 Million Growth Rate CAGR of almost 6.5 % 2022-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2016 - 2021 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, and By End Use Forecast Units Value (USD Million), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Emerson Electric (US), General Electric (US), Siemens AG (Germany), Teledyne Technologies (US), PerkinElmer, Inc. (US), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), Spectris plc (UK), 3M Company (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), HORIBA, Ltd. (Japan), Merck KGaA (Germany), TSI Incorporated (US), Tisch Environmental (US), and Testo (Germany) Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter's five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis. Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs. https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/custom/2679

Recent Developments

In 2021, Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. has been awarded a 20-month contract for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Geostationary Extended Observations (GeoXO) research, which will provide a 3-D atmospheric data collection to emergency managers and forecasters in the United States .

. In 2020, BlueSky Air Quality Monitor (Model 8143) from TSI Incorporated (US) measures PM1, PM2.5, PM4, and PM10 mass concentrations, as well as temperature and humidity. These hyperlocal, cloud-based air quality monitors provide data interface through WiFi and come included with an SD memory card for duplicate date storage as an Internet of Things (IoT) solution.

Regional Dominance:

Growing consumer preference for clean air.

North America is predicted to dominate the market during the forecast period and will continue to do so throughout the projected time because of the presence of significant manufacturers in the area. Additionally, because of the growing consumer preference for clean air, the United States has an impact on the regional market. Governments in the region have enforced stringent consequences for monitoring air quality, which is likely to drive market growth. Furthermore, major manufacturers' well-established distribution channels contribute to market growth.

The Asia Pacific region will grow considerably during the predicted period. Countries in this market have seen considerable increases in GDP due to regional government spending on air quality monitoring systems, upgrading of public and industrial infrastructure, and increased use of cutting-edge environmental monitoring technologies, notably in rural areas. The initiative's goal is to monitor pollution levels and provide available air quality data for cities across India. Thus driving the regional market.

Global Air Quality Monitoring Market is segmented as follows:

Air Quality Monitoring Market: By Sampling Method Outlook (2022-2028)

Active/Continuous Monitoring

Manual Monitoring

Passive Monitoring

Intermittent monitoring

Stack Monitoring

Air Quality Monitoring Market: By Pollutant Outlook (2022-2028)

Chemical Pollutant

Nitrogen Oxides

Sulfur Oxides

Carbon Oxides

Volatile Organic Compounds

Other Chemical Pollutants

Physical Pollutant

Biological Pollutant

Air Quality Monitoring Market: By Product Outlook (2022-2028)

Indoor monitors

Fixed Indoor Monitors

Portable Indoor Monitors

Outdoor monitors

Portable Outdoor Monitors

Fixed Outdoor Monitors

Dust & Particulate Matter Monitors

AQM Stations

Wearable Monitors

Air Quality Monitoring Market: By End-User Outlook (2022-2028)

Government Agencies & Academic Institutes

Government and Residential Users

Petrochemical Industry

Power Generation Plants

Pharmaceutical Industry

Smart City Authorities

Other End Users

Air Quality Monitoring Market: By Region Outlook (2022-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

SOURCE Zion Market Research