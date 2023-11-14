Demand for Floral Nectar to Reach US$7.3 Billion by 2034, Driven by Natural Products Trend in Cosmetics and Food and Beverage | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Floral nectar demand soars due to health benefits and growing use in cosmetics, FMI report finds. The report covers revenue, volume, company rankings, competitive landscape, growth factors, trends, and pricing analysis.

Floral Nectar Market Forecast by Jasmine and Lavender, Growth Opportunities and Revenue Forecast, from 2024 to 2034

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The floral nectar market will be valued at US$ 4,606.5 million in 2024. In 2023, the market registered a valuation of US$ 3,332.3 million. The market is expected to progress steadily over the forecast period from 2024 to 2034, with a CAGR of 4.8%. By 2034, the value of the market is forecast to jump to US$ 7,350.8 million.

To get a preview of our comprehensive floral nectar research report before you purchase, click here to request a sample report.

The large-scale demand for natural products leads manufacturers to turn to natural ingredients. Floral nectar is one of the natural ingredients that is beneficial due to consumer demand. Floral nectar has quickly outgrown the initial application of being used in beekeeping and is finding acceptance in several industries.

Food & beverage and cosmetics are two prominent industries where floral nectar is growing in application. Use as a sweetener and the product's perceived health benefits are two factors helping floral nectar gain a foothold in the food sector. Cosmetics consumers are moving away from chemicals and other harmful effects in favor of natural ingredients. Floral nectar is increasingly used as a natural ingredient in cosmetics, winning over consumers.

There are several other alternatives available for flavors and sweeteners, which may act as a hindrance to the market. The availability of floral nectar is seasonal, which limits its farming. Moreover, in regions where there is a shortage of flowers, there is difficulty in the supply of floral nectar.

Floral Nectar Market Overview:

Attributes Overview Details Value-based CAGR (2024 to 2034) 4.8 % Revenue Forecast (2024 to 2034) US$ 7,350.8 million Floral Nectar Market Drivers Health benefits related to floral nectar making the product popular

Increasing use of alcoholic drinks Floral Nectar Market Restraints Availability of floral nectar a concern Floral Nectar Market Growth Opportunity Increasing application in industries like food & beverage and cosmetics Top Companies in Floral Nector Industry Beenature

Croda International

SILAB

Uncle Harry's Natural Products

Decleor

Trudi SpA

PAUL & JOE

Darphin

Purchase this report now to get key companies with their Revenue Forecast, Volume Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, Trends, and Pricing Analysis.

"The process of removing nectar from flowers has the potential to be time-consuming and costly. Technology has developed, however, that has streamlined the extraction and processing of nectar. Thus, there is savings in cost and time. Market players can take up the opportunity technology provides to step up production and expand," says Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods).

Key Takeaways from the Floral Nectar Market

The floral nectar market is anticipated to be US$ 4,606.5 million in 2024.

in 2024. Jasmine is the flower whose nectar is the most popular. For 2024, jasmine is expected to have a market share of 13.7% by flower type/source.

Floral nectar most commonly finds application in skincare products. For 2024, skincare is anticipated to hold 42.6% of the market share by application.

China is one of the fastest-growing countries in the market. For the 2024 to 2034 forecast period, the market in China is pegged at a healthy 7.6% CAGR.

is one of the fastest-growing countries in the market. For the 2024 to 2034 forecast period, the market in is pegged at a healthy 7.6% CAGR. Japan and Singapore are the other promising Asian nations for the market. For the forecast period, the CAGR for Japan and Singapore is slated to be 6.1% and 4.7% respectively.

and are the other promising Asian nations for the market. For the forecast period, the CAGR for and is slated to be 6.1% and 4.7% respectively. Australia has potential for the market. For the forecast period, the CAGR for Australia is anticipated to be an average of 4.4%.

Understand global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities, historical data (2019-2023), and forecasts (2024-2034). Buy this report today!

Competition Analysis of the Floral Nectar Market

Digital marketing campaigns are shared among the market players. New applications for floral nectar are being discovered rapidly. Expanding into untapped markets is a frequent goal of the market competitors. Some prominent companies in the market are Beenature, Croda International, SILAB, and Uncle Harry's Natural Products.

Recent Developments in the Floral Nectar Market

In August 2023 , a study published in Nature Communications put forward the capability of floral nectar to fight cancer cells.

, a study published in Nature Communications put forward the capability of floral nectar to fight cancer cells. In March 2023 , an organically concentrated honey company was launched called Bumble Bloom Honey. The company produces honey in a range of flavors based on floral nectar.

, an organically concentrated honey company was launched called Bumble Bloom Honey. The company produces honey in a range of flavors based on floral nectar. In January 2023 , a study in the journal Science made the case for the inclusion of floral nectar in pesticides to prevent harm from coming to bees.

About the Author:

Sneha Varghese (Senior Consultant, Consumer Products & Goods) has 6+ years of experience in the market research and consulting industry. She has worked on 200+ research assignments pertaining to Consumer Retail Goods.

Her work is primarily focused on facilitating strategic decisions, planning and managing cross-functional business operations, technology projects, and driving successful implementations. She has helped create insightful, relevant analysis of Food & Beverage market reports and studies that include consumer market, retail, and manufacturer research perspective. She has also been involved in several bulletins in food magazines and journals.

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage in the Consumer Products Domain:

The Western Europe floriculture sector is anticipated to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% through 2033. In 2023, the industry is expected to present substantial prospects with an estimated value of US$15,167.0 million . By 2033, it is projected to reach a valuation of around US$25,511.9 million .

is anticipated to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.3% through 2033. In 2023, the industry is expected to present substantial prospects with an estimated value of . By 2033, it is projected to reach a valuation of around . The floriculture industry in Korea is experiencing growth, with projected sales reaching US$317.8 million in 2023. The demand for floriculture in Korea is expected to expand at a 7.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2033, reaching an estimated valuation of US$647.4 million by 2033.

is experiencing growth, with projected sales reaching in 2023. The demand for floriculture in Korea is expected to expand at a 7.4% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2033, reaching an estimated valuation of by 2033. The floriculture industry in Japan is poised for a noteworthy upswing, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% through 2033. In 2023, the industry is set to reach a valuation of US$1,547.7 million , signaling significant growth prospects.

is poised for a noteworthy upswing, with a projected compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% through 2033. In 2023, the industry is set to reach a valuation of , signaling significant growth prospects. The demand for anti-wrinkle products in Korea is projected to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.80% between 2023 and 2033. The report further predicts that the net worth of the anti-wrinkle product business in Korea could reach about US$867.3 million by the end of 2033.

is projected to increase at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.80% between 2023 and 2033. The report further predicts that the net worth of the anti-wrinkle product business in Korea could reach about by the end of 2033. The demand for anti-wrinkle products in Japan is anticipated to exhibit a promising Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.30% through 2033. The anti-wrinkle product industry is expected to grow considerably, from US$1,176.7 million in 2023 to around US$2,171.5 million by the end of 2033.

is anticipated to exhibit a promising Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.30% through 2033. The anti-wrinkle product industry is expected to grow considerably, from in 2023 to around by the end of 2033. The demand for anti-wrinkle products in Western Europe is expected to show strong growth from 2023 to 2033, registering a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.70%. By 2033, the anti-wrinkle product industry in Western Europe is estimated to increase to US$1,554.7 million .

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai and has delivery centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis helps businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact Us

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/3531122/FMI_Logo.jpg