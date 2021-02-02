Demand for Facility Management Services Set to Boom in U.A.E. in Future says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The rapid expansion in the tourism sector and the surging investments being made in the construction industry are the major factors driving the advancement of the U.A.E. facility management market. Because of these factors, the market is predicted to attain a value of $34,959.4 million by 2030. Furthermore, the market is predicted to advance at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2020 to 2030, according to the market research report published by P&S Intelligence.

The COVID-19 pandemic has severely hampered the progress of the U.A.E. facility management market. The imposition of travel restrictions and bans within the country and lockdown by the government for mitigating the spread of the infection negatively affected the facility management sector in the country. This was because these government decisions caused the shutdown of shopping complexes, mosques, and malls, where security and cleaning services are usually required daily, in the country.

Depending on service, the U.A.E. facility management market is classified into cleaning, property, catering, security, environmental management, and support. Out of these, the property category recorded the highest share in the market in the past years and this trend is likely to continue in the forthcoming years. This is ascribed to the rising customer demand for integrated services for better property management. In addition to this, the growing requirement for the regular maintenance of heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems and electrical equipment at facilities is propelling the advancement of this category in the market.

Based on end user, the U.A.E. facility management market is divided into residential, industrial, and commercial categories. Amongst these, the commercial category is currently registering the highest growth in the market. Services such as contract management, renting, and procurement management are required in commercial spaces such as shopping complexes, recreational spaces, malls, offices, and theaters. Because of these reasons, the commercial category is recording huge expansion in the market. Based on commercial end user for offices, the market is categorized into Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and the Rest of the U.A.E. Out of these, Dubai had the highest share in the market during the past few years. This was because of the fact that the city is a major commercial center and tourist hub.

The players operating in the U.A.E. facility management market are heavily focusing on securing large-scale client assignments for staying ahead of their rivals. For example, Emrill Services LLC announced contract renewals and wins worth more than $167 million in December 2019. Moreover, the firm secured more than $123 million-worth project renewals and $44 million-worth new projects. These announcements came after the company had already secured numerous new contract wins during 2018 and 2019, including those of Dubai Hills, Marina Gate, and Dubai Creek Residences. The company provides its clients integrated facility management services in various sectors, including both commercial and residential sectors.

Some of the biggest U.A.E. facility management market players are Etisalat Facilities Management LLC, Al Shirawi Facilities Management LLC, Engie Cofely, Deyaar Development PJSC, Reliance Facilities Management, Blue Diamond Facilities Management LLC, Farnek Services LLC, Imdaad LLC, Emrill Services LLC, and Transguard Group LLC.

