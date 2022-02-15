Demand Continues to Grow as Numerous Novel Technologies Utilize Lithium

FinancialBuzz.com News Commentary

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The lithium market is being driven by strong demand for lithium-ion batteries, which are, among other things, a source of power for electric vehicles (EVs). The propagation of EV and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) has inevitably boosted the adoption of lithium-ion batteries. Other factors contributing to the growth of this market include a growing need for battery-operated material-handling equipment in several industries due to automation as well as the continued development of smart device and the growing adoption of lithium-ion batteries in renewable energy sector. And, according to data provided by MarketsandMarkets, the global lithium-ion battery market size is projected to grow from USD 41.1 Billion in 2021 to USD 116.6 Billion by 2030, while growing at a CAGR of 12.3% from 2021 to 2030. Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTC: FRRSF), Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR), Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI), Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE), Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI)

Lithium-ion batteries are being rapidly adopted due to their compact size, rechargeability, recyclability and high-density energy output. "The push by automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and battery manufacturers to continually reduce battery pack costs continues," says William Tokash, Senior Research Analyst with Navigant Research. "This effort, led by improving battery manufacturing processes and maturing supply chains, is anticipated to yield a market driven by battery electric vehicles (BEVs), where both large and small capacity Li-ion battery-pack-equipped vehicles have markedly improved driving ranges."

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTC: FRRSF) announced yesterday breaking news that, "it has been successfully up-listed from the OTC Pink Sheets to the OTCQB Venture Market (the "OTCQB"). Foremost Lithium's symbol will remain unchanged on the OTCQB and will continue to trade under the symbol "FRRSF". The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol "FAT" and the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "F0R0", and WKN: "A3DCC8".

The OTCQB Venture Market, is recognized by the US Securities and Exchange Commission as an established public market providing public information for analysis and value of securities designed for developing and entrepreneurial companies in the U.S. and abroad. Companies must be current in their financial reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process, including meeting a minimum bid price and other financial conditions. With more compliance and quality standards, the OTCQB provides investors improved transparency to make informed investment decisions.

Scott Taylor, President and CEO of Foremost is travelling throughout Germany and Switzerland starting February 17th until February 28th to engage with strategic European institutional investors focused on hard rock lithium mining and strategic battery metals.

Scott Taylor, President and CEO of Foremost Lithium states: 'One of the new management team's first corporate priorities was to clean Foremost up from the OTC Pink to the OTCQB Venture Market. This process was successfully accomplished in 58 days since taking over as President and CEO of Foremost. Trading on the OTCQB improves our Company's reputation, provides credible market transparency, and opens a new and extensive class of long-term institutional and retail US investors. We shall now continue to mature the Company and pursue a subsequent upgrade to the OTCQX Best Market. OTCQX Best Market Companies meet higher financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, demonstrate compliance with U.S. securities laws, have a professional third-party sponsor introduction, and are one tier below a NASDAQ listing.

Scott Taylor continues: 'The Swiss and German roadshow is essential to connect Foremost to the European institutional investment community which is highly focused on long term strategic investments in hard rock lithium in secure jurisdictions like the Snow Lake District of Manitoba, Canada. These two actions will improve shareholder value by systematically increasing the shareholder base to be primarily composed of long term, strategically focused investors.'"

Fisker Inc. (NYSE: FSR) announced last month showcased its Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV at CES in Las Vegas, highlighting the vehicle's state-of-the-art Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS). Fisker showcased the all-electric Fisker Ocean SUV at CES in Las Vegas, following the vehicle's global reveal at the 2021 Los Angeles Auto Show. Called Fisker Intelligent Pilot, the ADAS platform integrates four types of sensors: an industry-leading surround-view camera suite, a camera-based driver-monitoring system, ultrasonic technology, and a Digital-Imaging Radar System that Fisker expects will be first to market when the Fisker Ocean begins production in November 2022. Called Fisker Intelligent Pilot, the ADAS platform integrates four types of sensors: an industry-leading surround-view camera suite, a camera-based driver-monitoring system, ultrasonic technology, and a Digital-Imaging Radar System that Fisker expects will be first to market when the Fisker Ocean begins production in November 2022.

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) announced on January 1st that the Company delivered 14,087 Li ONEs in December 2021, representing a 130.0% increase year over year. This took its fourth quarter deliveries to 35,221, up 40.2% quarter over quarter and 143.5% year over year. Total deliveries in 2021 increased 177.4% year over year to 90,491. The cumulative deliveries of Li ONE reached 124,088 since the vehicle's market debut. "We set another record with more than 14,000 deliveries in December. We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to our family users for their trust and support. In December, we released the OTA 3.0 update to all our Li ONE users, further enhancing their in-car experience. This update includes our full-stack, self-developed Navigation on ADAS (NOA), which allows over 60,000 users to enjoy safer and easier driving. In 2022, we will continue to bring our users safer, more convenient and more refined products and services. We look forward to growing with more users, creating homes on the move that bring happiness to the entire family," said Yanan Shen, co-founder and president of Li Auto.

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE) and Hon Hai Technology Group ("Foxconn") (TWSE: 2317), one of the largest electronics manufacturers in the world, announced on November 20th, 2021 that they have entered into a definitive Asset Purchase Agreement regarding LMC's facility in Lordstown, Ohio. Young Liu, Chairman of Hon Hai Technology Group, commented "This partnership marks the commencement of integrating our resources with Lordstown Motors to develop Ohio into Hon Hai's most important electric vehicle manufacturing and R&D hub in North America. As we look to inject Hon Hai's software and hardware capabilities in the information and communications industry with the wealth of automotive experience that resides in this town and our partners, we will be able to provide customers with more real-time and efficient Electric vehicle products."

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) announced on December 28th, 2021 that its wholly owned subsidiary Jiangxi Province Huiyi New Energy Co. Ltd ("Huiyi") entered mass production of its lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") battery IFR18650-2200mAh, one of the most advanced on the global market. "We are delighted by Huiyi's technical breakthrough and production achievement," said Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi, "As technology-leading LFP batteries move into the market, we believe Kandi and Huiyi can harness synergies based on our complementary strengths in R&D and target markets. We are confident that Kandi can strengthen its market position in the supply chains of various electric vehicles as we integrate Huiyi into our operations."

