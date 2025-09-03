Demand AI Expands into Warsaw, Poland -- Its 9th Global Office in 2025 and First European Subsidiary Outside HQ

WARSAW, Poland, Sept. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand AI today announced the official opening of its Warsaw office, marking the company's 9th global office this year and its third new opening in August alone. This milestone is particularly significant as Warsaw becomes the company's first operational subsidiary in continental Europe following the establishment of its European headquarters in Dublin, Ireland.

Demand AI Poland

The Warsaw launch represents a strategic move into Eastern Europe, providing Demand AI with a local presence in one of the region's fastest-growing technology hubs. Beyond serving the Polish market, the Warsaw office will act as a regional hub for Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), supporting key neighboring countries including the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Slovenia, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, and Romania.

Michael Whife, CEO of Demand AI, emphasized the importance of this expansion: "We see Poland as highly strategic in giving us the local presence needed to serve and grow across the CEE region. Warsaw provides us with the perfect platform to introduce our flagship Amplifyi.ai solution to businesses that are ready for AI-powered transformation in demand generation."

As part of this expansion, Daniel Malinokowski has joined Demand AI as Managing Director, Poland & CEE. Daniel brings extensive regional expertise and a strong background in digital transformation. "I could not be more proud and excited to join such an amazing team," said Malinokowski. "For the first time in a long while, I am part of a company that has true innovation in its solutions and products. Demand AI's platform will bring immense value to businesses across Poland and the broader CEE market."

With Warsaw now added to its global footprint, Demand AI continues to accelerate its international growth and strengthen its position as a leader in AI-powered demand generation.

About Demand AI:

Demand AI Group Inc. is a global B2B demand generation company pioneering the use of generative AI to transform how businesses engage with prospects. Through its flagship platform Amplifye.AI, Demand AI delivers better leads, deeper insights, and real engagement. Since its founding, the company has established operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Ireland, Singapore, Australia, India, Dubai, Hong Kong, and Poland.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2763144/Demand_AI_Poland.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2724609/Demand_AI_Group_Logo.jpg