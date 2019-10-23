Deltek Research Unveils Top Federal Contracting Opportunities For 2020

Report series identifies $437B worth of unrestricted, set-aside, professional services and AEC contracts

HERNDON, Virginia, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new report series from Deltek, the Top Federal Opportunities for FY 2020 totaled approximately $437 billion in value across 50 key government contracting opportunities. The Energy Savings Performance Contract (ESPC) GEN 4 from the Department of Energy is anticipated to be the highest-valued federal contracting opportunity for the 2020 fiscal year, with an estimated total value of $60 billion. The Tricare Managed Care Support Services (T5) opportunity from the Department of Defense, along with the Chief Information Officer Solutions and Partners (CIOSP4) opportunity from the Department of Health and Human Services, are expected to be two of the other high-value federal contracts.

Deltek's series of reports examining the leading federal contracting opportunities for each fiscal year is produced by the GovWin Federal Market Analysis team on an annual basis. The series includes analysis of the top 20 unrestricted federal opportunities, the top 10 federal set-aside opportunities, the top 10 federal professional services opportunities, and the top 10 federal AEC (architecture, engineering and construction) opportunities.

The opportunities were drawn from Deltek's GovWin IQ database of federal government contracting opportunities, and were vetted by the company's team of analysts. The list of opportunities considered for the top 50 have estimated solicitation dates in FY 2020, and were selected based on either the total expected contract value or the anticipated ceiling value.

Key Findings

The total value of the top 20 unrestricted opportunities is expected to total approximately $267 billion , a jump of more than 40% from FY 2019, largely due to the Department of Energy's Energy Savings Performance Contract and the Department of Defense's Tricare Managed Care Support Services Opportunity.

, a jump of more than 40% from FY 2019, largely due to the Department of Energy's Energy Savings Performance Contract and the Department of Defense's Tricare Managed Care Support Services Opportunity. Although the majority of small business set-aside contract obligations are awarded through the Department of Defense, eight of the top 10 set-aside opportunities for FY 2020 are procured by civilian agencies. Out of these 10 opportunities, seven are tied to information technology.

Spending on professional services contracts has increased steadily over the last four years, with an overall increase of 13% in total contract value. Follow-on opportunities accounted for 89% of the value of the top 10 professional services opportunities, six of which came from civilian agencies.

The majority of dollars available from the top 10 architecture, engineering, and construction opportunities came from the General Services Administration (GSA), with three opportunities accounting for nearly $42 billion in total contract value (out of approximately $53 billion in contract value from the top 10 combined.)

Deltek Analyst Quote

"Our research into the top opportunities in federal government contracting for 2020 has highlighted a number of important trends that vendors should be aware of in order to best prepare for the new fiscal year. Contract opportunities such as Tricare Managed Care Support Services (T5) and Chief Information Officer Solutions and Partners (CIOSP4), among many others, will be a couple of the key procurements to watch." – Ashley Sanderson, Senior Research Manager at Deltek.

