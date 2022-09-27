Deltek Research to Unveil Top Federal Contracting Opportunities for 2023

Webinar, report series identifies billions in unrestricted, professional services, AEC and small business contract dollars

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, is set to reveal its 50 most impactful federal government contracting opportunities for the 2023 fiscal year in its upcoming webinar series, Top Federal Opportunities for FY 2023. The latest edition of Deltek's annual webinar and report series includes analysis of the top 20 unrestricted federal opportunities. In addition, the webinar will include the top 10 list in: federal set-aside opportunities; federal professional services opportunities, and federal AEC (architecture, engineering, and construction) opportunities.

Top Opportunities is a series of reports and webinars that examines leading federal contracting opportunities for each fiscal year and is intended to help government sellers become more educated. Top Opportunities is produced on an annual basis by the Deltek Federal Market Analysis team and leverages data drawn from Deltek's GovWin IQ database of federal government contracting opportunities. The list of opportunities considered for the top 50 have estimated solicitation dates in FY 2023 and will be selected by Deltek's team of expert analysts, based on either the total expected contract value or the anticipated ceiling value.

GovWin's Top Federal Opportunities webinars will begin after the start of the 2023 fiscal year:

Top 20 Unrestricted Federal Opportunities for FY 2023 : October 4, 2022 at 2 PM ET , hosted by Carey Webster , Deltek's Senior Director, Research and Jen Sakole , Deltek's Senior Manager, Research

: at , hosted by , Deltek's Senior Director, Research and , Deltek's Senior Manager, Research Top 10 Federal Set-Aside Opportunities for FY 2023 : October 11, 2022 at 2 PM ET , hosted by Kathleen Sievers , Deltek's Senior Manager, Research

: at , hosted by , Deltek's Senior Manager, Research Top 10 Professional Services Opportunities for FY 2023 : October 18, 2022 at 2 PM ET , hosted by Shadi Shakibai , Deltek's Senior Manager, Research

: at , hosted by , Deltek's Senior Manager, Research Top 10 Federal AEC Opportunities for FY 2023: October 25, 2022 at 2 PM ET , hosted by Rachel Doherty , Deltek's Senior Manager, Research

A series of reports aligning with each of the four federal government sectors covered in the webinar series will be released later in October.

Deltek's research has found that while federal government spending has continued to remain stable or grow in many sectors, consolidation has continued to be a major factor in the federal government, particularly in the cases of government-wide contracts such as those managed by the General Services Administration (GSA). As spending remains high, the number of opportunities for businesses to serve as primes on major opportunities decreases, it will become increasingly important for government sellers to research and properly identify the best-fit opportunities.

"GovWin has a long history of providing detailed analysis of these valuable contract opportunities, and our best-in-class research analysts have spent countless hours vetting these opportunities to provide the broadest and deepest opportunity research in the government contracting marketplace," said Kevin Plexico, Senior VP of Information Solutions for Deltek. "If one of these unrestricted, small business set-aside, AEC or professional services opportunities is a good fit for your business, it's more important than ever to take the time to understand these contract vehicles to ensure you are positioned for success."

For additional information, please visit the Top Opportunities series of webinars and reports.

