Deltek Celebrates One Year Anniversary of ArchiSnapper Acquisition, Highlighting the A&E Field App's Expansion into North America and Continuous Feature Development

HERNDON, Va., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Deltek, the leading global provider of software and solutions for project-based businesses, marked the one year anniversary of the ArchiSnapper acquisition, highlighting the progress that has been made since the acquisition was announced last year.

In August 2021, Deltek announced it acquired the easy-to-use app, purpose-built for architecture and engineering (A&E) firms, that makes fieldwork easier and faster with paperless inspections, automated field reports and simplified punch lists. Now part of Deltek's robust portfolio of A&E solutions, Deltek + ArchiSnapper helps architects focus on what matters most ─ eliminating tedious busywork to save time and generate professional field reports.

In an interview with Deltek, ArchiSnapper co-founder and Senior Director of Product Marketing at Deltek, Jeroen De Paepe, discussed the benefits customers are experiencing as a result of the team having access to more in-house resources. "Since ArchiSnapper joined Deltek, we've benefitted from the organization's resources, talent and experience. As a result, we've established a good development and support team ─ which is crucial for delivering a high-quality product that meets our customers' needs and keeps up with the industry. It's an even better product now than it was one year ago."

By combining forces, Deltek + ArchiSnapper delivers the A&E industry a more robust field application. In turn, this has resulted in significant growth, which is due to a combination of new product features and integrations, more users at firms adopting the technology and expansion into new regions. In the last year, Deltek + ArchiSnapper has increased annual recurring revenue around the globe by 30%, much of that coming from license expansions for additional users at architecture and engineering firms. Prior to the acquisition, ArchiSnapper did not have a significant presence in North America; that region alone has had a nearly 90% increase in free trials offered through the Deltek + ArchiSnapper website.

Alex Hill, Managing Director and Owner of Whitecode Consulting said in an interview after their selection of Deltek Vantagepoint and Deltek + ArchiSnapper, "Deltek is perfectly suited for the AEC industry and the way our business operates. Vantagepoint and ArchiSnapper are a great fit for our business and will help bring greater profitability, growth and a better managed service for our clients."

