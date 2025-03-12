Delta’s UFC 500 Ultra-Fast EV Charger Achieves German Eichrecht Certification

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, March 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta, a global leader in power management and a provider of IoT-based smart green solutions, announced today its 500kW Ultra-Fast EV Charger UFC 500 Series has secured German Eichrecht certification, making it a highly compact 500kW fast charger that complies with Germany's stringent metrology standards. The certification includes the signature of the tariff set by the CPO for charging sessions started with credit card based ad-hoc payment transactions. This will be reflected on the data set that customers can proof on the transparency software (from the S.A.F.E. e.v.), pairing the energy and tariff in the data transaction record. This integration creates legal certainty for the CPO while operating Delta Charging Stations, complying with the German Weights and Measurement Act and at the same time ensuring compliancy with AFIR. This milestone underscores Delta's commitment to provide transparent, accurate, and secure energy solutions for Charging Point Operators (CPOs) and EV drivers, setting a benchmark for reliability and compliance in the fast-evolving EV charging industry.

Arto Suni, Head of EV Charging Solutions for Delta Electronics EMEA Region, stated: "With the UFC500 Ultra-Fast EV charger, we are not only delivering powerful and efficient EV charging but also upholding the highest standards of fairness and transparency. This achievement ensures that CPOs and end-users can trust that energy billing is accurate and compliant. It is part of Delta's broader mission to drive sustainable energy solutions globally."

Eichrecht, or the German Weights and Measurement Act, mandates that CPOs operate certified EV chargers with calibrated energy metering systems to guarantee fair and accurate billing. With this certification, the UFC 500 enables legally compliant energy transactions, offering peace of mind to operators and ensuring that drivers pay only for the energy consumed.

Building on the already certified UFC 200, the UFC 500 solidifies Delta's position as one of the few manufacturers meeting these rigorous requirements. The certification covers both Module B approval for design and Module D approval for the production process, highlighting the product's quality from concept to delivery.

Leading Innovation and Performance

The UFC 500 is a high-performance DC compact charging station, designed to offer unparalleled convenience and efficiency. Its ability to deliver up to 500kW of power to a single EV, or 250kW simultaneously to two EVs, meets the growing demand for faster charging times across a range of applications, from premium passenger cars to trucks and fleet vehicles. The SiCMOS technology ensures high conversion efficiency, while its compact and lightweight design simplifies installation and maintenance.

Engineered for all-weather reliability with IP55-certified protection, the UFC 500 offers operators a robust, durable solution for high-demand charging environments. It integrates seamlessly with existing networks, energy management systems, and backward-compatible setups, making it a future-ready investment for CPOs.

Paving the Way for Global Compliance

Delta's ongoing commitment to metrological standards positions it as a leader in EV charging compliance. As similar regulatory frameworks emerge worldwide, Delta's expertise in certified DC charging solutions ensures it remains ahead of the curve, offering globally compliant, reliable options for its partners and customers.

For more information about Delta's UFC 500 Ultra-Fast Charger, visit ps://www.delta-emea.com/en-GB/products/EV-Charging/Ultra-Fast-Charger-500kW

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, and listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (code:2308), is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of IoT-based smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the Dow Jones Best-in-Class World Index (formerly the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices) for 14 consecutive years. Delta has also won CDP with double A List for 4 times for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and has been named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 7 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.delta-emea.com

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2636864/Delta_s_UFC_500_Ultra_Fast_EV_Charger.jpg

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2639241/Delta_Highway_Charging_Solution.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1825102/Delta_Logo.jpg